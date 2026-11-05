'PM Modi's decisions are always in national interest': Uttarakhand CM Dhami on Agniveer move

Dehradun, Nov 5 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday hailed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's move to provide a second two-year service term option for 'Agniveers' after they complete their initial four years of service, saying that PM Modi's decisions are always in "national interest".

CM Dhami made the remarks while speaking to reporters after flagging off medical and health equipments provided under the CSR head for the fair hospital located in Haridwar and the Bhupatwala Hospital, in view of the upcoming Kumbh Mela-2027.

The Chief Minister said: "Our Prime Minister believes that the nation is greater than the party, and the party is greater than an individual. All the decisions he has taken have always been in the interest of the nation, society, youth and every section of society."

"This decision has also been taken in the interest of our soldiers and to safeguard the rights of our Agniveers. I express my gratitude to the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for extending the period by two years," he added.

Regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s upcoming visit to Uttarakhand, CM Dhami said Union Minister Shah's visits have always benefited the state and have often brought major developmental initiatives.

"Both Prime Minister Modi and Amit Shah share a special affection for Uttarakhand," he added.

According to CM Dhami, Home Minister Shah will participate in two events in the state and address a public gathering in connection with the 26th State Foundation Day celebrations.

The Uttarakhand CM also said that the state government had implemented the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) under Union Minister Amit Shah’s guidance.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also recalled his interaction with children before Diwali, describing it as "heartfelt experience".

He said he encouraged children from different parts of the state to embrace Prime Minister Modi’s "Vocal for Local" mantra.

"Today's children and youth will play a crucial role in realising the vision of a developed India. Their innovative thinking, creativity, hard work, and determination will form the foundation of a developed nation," he added.

"Our effort is to ensure that every child in the state gets equal opportunities to progress and that their talent is given wings. With this spirit and an unwavering commitment, we are continuously moving forward towards building a developed Uttarakhand and a developed India," CM Dhami said.

--IANS

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