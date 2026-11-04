PM Modi's call to Sharad Pawar enquiring about NCP(SP) supremo's health sparks political buzz

Pune, Nov 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up NCP(SP) President Sharad Pawar and enquired about his health. This was confirmed by Sharad Pawar's family friend and close associate Vitthal Maniyar. However, the PM's call to the Maratha strongman has sparked a political buzz in Maharashtra.

Speaking to media persons outside the hospital, Maniyar said that PM Modi warmly requested the veteran politician to prioritise his health and rest.

PM Modi told the senior Pawar, "Supriya and we will handle the country. You take care of your health and rest. Let your blessings remain with us."

The hospital stay gained political traction following the phone call from PM Modi, who reached out early in the morning to enquire about Pawar's well-being.

Pawar thanked the Prime Minister for his call, reassuring him that he was taking rest and added, "With all of you around, I have no worries about the country."

The exchange between the two leaders has once again fuelled media speculation regarding political equations in Maharashtra, though close aides maintain the interaction was purely a courtesy call regarding Pawar's health.

Maniyar confirmed that the veteran leader's condition is stable with no serious complications. "His health is very good; there are no serious issues. Two days ago, he had a cough and some congestion, for which he was admitted here. He is always very mindful of his health, so he came in for a routine check-up."

Pawar has been discharged from Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic after undergoing routine medical checks and treatment for chest congestion and fatigue. He has moved to his 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai to rest. Doctors have advised Pawar to restrict his travel schedules, limit active touring, and follow a strict dietary routine.

Physicians have advised him to take complete rest for at least 2 to 4 days before resuming public engagements. Pawar headed straight to his residence in South Mumbai, accompanied by his daughter and Lok Sabha MP, Supriya Sule. He will remain under observation by his personal medical team while resting.

Earlier, Sule in a social media post said, "Baba is much better and we are now driving to Mumbai. Thank you so, so much to the entire team of Ruby Hall for taking such good care of him. Grateful from the bottom of my heart to everyone for all your best wishes."

--IANS

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