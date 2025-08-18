PM Modi to inaugurate project worth Rs 12,000 crore in Gaya on Aug 22

Patna, Aug 18 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 12,000 crore in Gaya on August 22.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Chaudhary inspected the venue at the Magadh University campus and issued necessary instructions to officials regarding preparations.

Later, while addressing an NDA workers’ meeting at Cultural Bhawan, Haridas Seminary in Gaya, Chaudhary launched a sharp attack on the opposition, particularly the Gandhi family and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

“Some people add ‘Jananayak’ to their names, and some write ‘Gandhi’ after their names, but merely writing does not make anyone a leader. The Gandhi family and Lalu family looted Bihar, while Nitish Kumar has transformed the state,” he said.

Chaudhary questioned the Congress over the legacy of the Emergency and said, “Does the word ‘Jananayak’ sound good from the mouth of a party that imposed the Emergency and jailed political workers?”

Highlighting NDA’s record in employment generation, he compared the tenures of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar.

“Lalu Prasad could not provide even one lakh government jobs during his tenure, whereas Nitish Kumar gave 7.5 lakh jobs between 2005 and 2020. By 2020-25, 50 lakh government jobs and employment opportunities have been created, and by 2025-30, one crore youth will be given jobs and employment,” Chaudhary claimed.

During the review meeting with senior JDU leaders, Bihar minister Santosh Suman, and leaders of NDA allies, Chaudhary stressed that rapid development is taking place in Bihar under the guidance of PM Modi and the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar.

He urged NDA workers to strengthen the organisation at the block level and spread awareness about government achievements among the people.

Citing progress in infrastructure and power supply, Chaudhary said: “In 2005, Bihar had only 17 lakh electricity connections, which have now increased to 2.14 crore. Currently, the electricity bill of 1.64 crore households is zero under the subsidy schemes. The government aims to provide free electricity to every household through 100 per cent subsidised solar plate installations in coordination with the Centre.”

He also underlined improvements in road connectivity: “Now one can reach any part of the state from Patna in five hours, and the government’s goal is to reduce this to four hours.”

Referring to religious tourism, Chaudhary pointed to major temple projects: “The grand temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya completed under PM Modi’s tenure and a Rs 1,000 crore grand temple of Maa Janaki under construction at Punauradham, Sitamarhi.”

