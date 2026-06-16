PM Modi, UAE President discuss ways to strengthen comprehensive strategic partnership

Evian (France), June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday discussed ways to strengthen the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

Both leaders held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing G7 Summit at Evian, France.

"Had a very good meeting with my brother, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. We discussed India-UAE ties across sectors and ways to further energise our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Once again expressed gratitude to him and the UAE government for the care and concern for the Indian community living in the UAE," Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

"They reviewed measures to deepen bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on peace, security and stability in the West Asia region," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

According to the MEA, this was the third meeting between the two leaders in 2026, "reflecting the strong and vibrant India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

The two leaders reviewed the progress and positive developments in bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of technology, trade, investment, energy, and defence, flowing from the visits of President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India in January and that of PM Modi to the UAE in May.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

"Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and respect for international law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in advancing enduring peace, security, and stability in the West Asia region. The two sides called for continued free, safe, and unimpeded navigation, trade and commerce through the Strait of Hormuz," the MEA noted.

PM Modi conveyed his invitation to President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to attend the BRICS Summit to be hosted by India later this year.

--IANS

ksk/khz