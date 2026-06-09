PM Modi to visit France and Slovakia to further deepen India’s partnerships

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on an official visit to France and Slovakia from June 13-19, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Tuesday.

At the invitation of the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will be undertaking an official visit to Nice, France, from June 13-14, and Evian and Paris, from June 16-19.

PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Macron in Nice on June 14, where the two leaders will review the full spectrum of the India-France bilateral relationship.

According to MEA, both leaders will also jointly inaugurate the 'Bharat Innovates' event, which will bring together top innovation startups and Venture Capital funds from India, France, and other countries.

“Being held during the 'India-France Year of Innovation', this signature event reinforces the vibrant innovation partnership that exists between the two countries,” MEA noted.

From June 14-16, PM Modi will pay a State Visit to Slovakia at the invitation of the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its independence in 1993.

PM Modi will hold talks with Fico and explore new avenues of cooperation. Prime Minister will also call on the Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

“The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing,” read the statement issued by MEA.

On the third leg of the visit, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the G7 Summit in France's Evian on June 16-17. During the Summit, he will exchange views with the G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and international organisations.

PM Modi will visit Paris on June 18 on his final leg of the visit, where he will have further bilateral engagement and attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and start-up event.

He is also expected to address the members of the Indian community in Paris.

“Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to Europe will further deepen India’s partnership with France, Slovakia, and the G7. Prime Minister’s presence at the G7 reflects India’s standing as a leading voice of the Global South and a key partner in addressing global challenges,” the MEA stated.

–IANS

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