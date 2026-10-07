October 07, 2026 2:44 PM हिंदी

PM Modi to inaugurate '10th India Mobile Congress' on October 8

PM Modi to inaugurate 10th India Mobile Congress on October 8

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026 here on Thursday and address participants at the event, according to an official statement.

The four-day event -- jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) -- held between October 7 to 10 under the theme -- Scale Without Boundaries.

According to the government, the theme reflects India's growing capabilities in digital innovation, next-generation connectivity and technology-driven growth. The event will be built around four key pillars like Srishti (Building the Future), Samvardhan (Fueling Growth), Sashakt (Expanding Opportunities) and Suraksha (Strengthening Trust).

Moreover, the event will focus on innovation and next-generation digital infrastructure, technology-led economic growth, inclusive digital access, and the development of secure and resilient digital ecosystems.

Also, it is expected to bring together global technology leaders, policymakers, industry experts, startups, investors and innovators to explore emerging opportunities across the digital landscape.

"The 2026 edition will cover nine established anchor sectors, including 5G and 6G, next-generation AI networks, semiconductors, non-terrestrial networks, cyber security, quantum communication, enterprise transformation, circular economy and ESG, and electronics manufacturing. The event will also expand its sectoral focus to four new domains - smart mobility, stadium experiences, industrial robotics and transport technology," according to the government.

IMC 2026 will also broaden its scope with the addition of four new focus areas -- smart mobility, stadium experiences, industrial robotics and transport technology.

Additionally, it is expected to draw more than 1.5 lakh attendees representing over 100 countries, along with more than 500 partners and exhibitors, over 600 startups and more than 900 thought leaders, the government said.

It further stated that the event will host over 120 sessions and showcase more than 2,000 technology use cases, highlighting innovations and trends shaping the future of the global digital ecosystem.

--IANS

ag/

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