PM Modi to attend Dussehra celebrations in East Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Dussehra festivities organised by the IP Extension Ramlila Committee in the national capital on Thursday.

Officials confirmed that the Prime Minister is scheduled to reach the venue in East Delhi’s Patparganj area around 6 p.m., where he will take part in the traditional Ravana Dahan ceremony, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

This will not be the first time the Prime Minister is joining the city's Dussehra celebrations.

Last year, he attended the Luv Kush Ramlila at Delhi’s historic Red Fort grounds along with President Droupadi Murmu, where both fired the symbolic arrow to ignite the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath and Kumbhkaran.

Addressing the gathering then, PM Modi highlighted the festival’s eternal message of courage, peace, and the triumph of truth.

In 2023, the Prime Minister was part of the Dussehra celebrations at the DDA ground in Delhi’s Dwarka.

On that occasion, he urged people to adopt ten pledges, including working towards uplifting at least one underprivileged family. He was welcomed with traditional honours before the eagerly awaited ‘Lanka Dahan’ ritual, as thousands gathered at the venue.

PM Modi began his address with chants of "Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai" and extended greetings on Navratri and Vijayadashami.

He called upon citizens to eradicate social evils such as casteism and regionalism, which weaken social harmony.

Emphasising the importance of shastra pooja on Vijayadashami, the Prime Minister said that in India, weapons are not worshipped for aggression or conquest but for protecting the nation’s sovereignty.

This year, the celebrations at IP Extension are expected to draw a large crowd, as authorities make elaborate security arrangements ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

--IANS

sd/