PM Modi thanks world leaders for 'warm wishes' on becoming longest serving Prime Minister of India

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday thanked several world leaders for their warm wishes on becoming the longest-serving elected head of the government in India.

Several world leaders congratulated Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India, highlighting many of country's achievements under the Prime Minister's leadership.

Thanking Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), PM Modi said on X, "Thank you, my brother, for your warm wishes. The India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has reached new heights under your visionary leadership. I deeply value our friendship and look forward to working together for the mutual benefit of the people of our nations."

Thanking the Seychelles President Patrick Herminie, PM Modi said, "Thank you, President Patrick Herminie, for your warm wishes. As maritime neighbours and trusted partners, India remains steadfast in further strengthening our deep-rooted and multifaceted ties."

Prime Minister Modi also thanked the Finnish President Alexander Stubb and said, "Thank you President Stubb for your warm wishes. I fondly recall your recent visit to India and participation as the Chief Guest at this year's Raisina Dialogue. We are committed to further strengthening India-Finland cooperation."

Thanking the Austrian Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, PM Modi said, "Thank you Federal Chancellor Stocker for your warm wishes. I fondly recall your recent visit to India and look forward to working together to further strengthen India-Austria ties."

PM Modi also thanked his New Zealand counterpart, Christopher Luxon, by saying, "Thank you Prime Minister Luxon for your warm wishes. The India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement marks an important step forward in our partnership. I look forward to building on this momentum and taking our partnership to new heights."

Earlier on June 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became India's longest-serving Prime Minister, marking 12 years of charge as the Central government.

PM Modi surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record with 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister of India.

Nehru's tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he led an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before the country's first general elections were held.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous, making PM Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in the country's history. He has served from his first swearing-in ceremony in 2014 to securing successive mandates in 2019 and a historic third consecutive term in 2024.

--IANS

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