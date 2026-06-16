PM Modi's talks with Starmer focus on adding more momentum to India-UK ties

Evian (France), June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer's talks on Tuesday focused on how to add more momentum to India-UK ties.

PM Modi and his UK counterpart Starmer held a bilateral meeting on sidelines of the ongoing G7 Summit at Evian, France.

"Had a wonderful meeting with PM Keir Starmer in Evian. The last year has been outstanding as far as India-UK relations are concerned. The trade deal has opened many avenues of economic cooperation. Today's talks focused on how to add even more momentum to India-UK ties," Prime Minister Modi wrote on X.

"We discussed ways to work closely in areas like innovation, AI, skill development, sports and more. We also discussed how to increase investment linkages for the benefit of the people of our nations," he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders reviewed the strong momentum in India–UK relations since the reciprocal visits of the Prime Ministers last year, and welcomed progress across all pillars of Vision 2035, including trade and economic growth, defence and security, climate action and green energy, technology and innovation, and education and people-to-people ties.

The leaders looked forward to the early entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

"They expressed satisfaction with the robust education partnership, noting the recent progress with the University of Liverpool to establish its campus in Bengaluru, and with the University of York and the University of Bristol for their campuses in Mumbai," the MEA noted.

PM Modi thanked Starmer for the strong representation from the UK at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi earlier this year and welcomed the steady progress under the Technology Security Initiative, including the recent launch of the India–UK Critical Minerals Global Supply Chain Observatory.

The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual concern, including in West Asia and Ukraine. They reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthen the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with several other world leaders at the summit.

"The interactions with world leaders continue at the G7 Summit in Evian," Prime Minister Modi said, sharing a glimpse of his interaction with US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and a few other leaders.

--IANS

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