PM Modi, Takaichi vow deeper India-Japan ties with focus on trade and investment

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and Japan will continue to deepen ties across diverse sectors, with a priority on trade and investment, following his interaction with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The two leaders held discussions on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, where India was invited as a partner country.

PM Modi described the meeting as “a great interaction” and emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation.

India and Japan share a longstanding strategic partnership, elevated to a “Special Strategic and Global Partnership” in 2014. Over the past decade, the two countries have expanded collaboration in infrastructure, defence, technology, and energy security.

Japan has been a key partner in India’s flagship initiatives, including the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail project and investments in industrial corridors.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who assumed office earlier this year, has signalled continuity in Japan’s foreign policy, particularly in strengthening ties with India as part of Tokyo’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy.

The meeting between the two leaders comes at a time when both nations are seeking to counterbalance regional challenges and enhance economic resilience.

Trade and investment remain central to the partnership. Japan is among India’s largest investors, with cumulative investments exceeding USD 38 billion. The two sides are also working closely on supply chain diversification, digital technologies, and clean energy transitions.

Officials said the leaders discussed ways to accelerate cooperation across emerging sectors, including semiconductors, critical minerals, and defence manufacturing. The interaction also underscored shared concerns over regional security and the need for closer coordination in multilateral forums.

PM Modi’s remarks highlight India’s intent to further consolidate ties with Japan, a country that has consistently supported India’s developmental priorities and played a pivotal role in infrastructure modernisation.

The meeting is expected to set the tone for enhanced bilateral engagement in the months ahead.

--IANS

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