PM Modi, Swiss President Parmelin discuss ways to deepen cooperation in trade, AI and defence production

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Swiss President Guy Parmelin on Monday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in trade, investment, innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), military matters, defence production, nuclear energy, science and technology, and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to peace, diplomacy, and reform of global institutions.

PM Modi and President Parmelin noted the growing momentum in economic cooperation by the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA).

"PM Narendra Modi held wide-ranging discussions with President Guy Parmelin of the Swiss Republic at Hyderabad House. Both leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Switzerland relations and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, innovation and AI, military exchange and defence production, nuclear energy, SandT and people-to-people ties," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"They noted the positive momentum generated in economic cooperation by India-EFTA TEPA and reaffirmed the commitment to advancing an innovation-led partnership. Key outcomes include new agreements on transport, mobility and infrastructure, migration and mobility, and young professionals, alongside new joint research in health, clean energy and space. Both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to peace, diplomacy and reform of global institutions," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Secretary, West, in the MEA, Sibi George, and other officials were present during the meeting. Prior to the meeting, PM Modi and President Parmelin warmly greeted each other.

Earlier in the day, the Swiss President was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Addressing reporters after the ceremonial welcome, he said: "The visit is an excellent opportunity to emphasise the importance that both Switzerland and India attach to this relationship."

He said that the relationship between India and Switzerland is built on "shared democratic values as well as on trust and mutual respect."

"My visit is a stepping stone towards further growth, deepening and strengthening of our close, broad and long-standing partnership. I am pleased and honoured that we have the chance to exchange views on matters of bilateral and global importance," the Swiss President said.

"I am especially glad that my stay in India will enable us to commemorate the first anniversary of the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA," he mentioned.

The Swiss leader arrived in India on Monday for a three-day State visit at the invitation of PM Modi. The visit is set to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology, innovation and mobility.

This is President Parmelin's first State visit to India and his second visit to the country this year, as he had earlier visited in February 2026 to participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

--IANS

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