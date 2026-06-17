June 18, 2026 12:22 AM हिंदी

PM Modi stresses restoration of trade ties during his meeting with Prez Zelenskyy

Evian-les-Bains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Evian, June 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, with both leaders agreeing on the need to restore bilateral trade ties to pre‑war levels and reaffirming their commitment to peace.

PM Modi said India and Ukraine had been engaging extensively in recent times, with cooperation spanning various areas.

“Our talks today were about reviewing different aspects of our cooperation. We both agree that trade ties need to be restored to what they were in the pre‑war period. India will always be on the side of peace, placing the values of humanity over everything else,” he stated in a message shared on X.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has disrupted global supply chains and significantly impacted India‑Ukraine trade, particularly in agricultural commodities and defence‑related cooperation.

Before the war, India imported large quantities of sunflower oil and fertilisers from Ukraine, while exporting pharmaceuticals, machinery and other goods.

India has consistently called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, maintaining that peace and stability are essential for global economic recovery.

PM Modi has previously emphasised that India’s position is guided by humanitarian concerns and the need to protect the interests of developing nations affected by the conflict.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought greater international support to rebuild Ukraine’s economy and infrastructure, while also strengthening ties with partners such as India.

The leaders’ discussions in Evian are seen as part of broader efforts to revive economic engagement and explore avenues for cooperation despite the ongoing war.

The interaction between PM Modi and President Zelenskyy highlights India’s balancing act, supporting humanitarian principles and peace while safeguarding its economic interests and maintaining relations with all parties involved.

--IANS

scor/dan

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