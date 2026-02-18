February 18, 2026 6:53 PM हिंदी

PM Modi, Serbian Prez Aleksandar Vucic discuss expanding cooperation across sectors

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 here on Wednesday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the two leaders met to review and advance bilateral ties.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with President of the Republic of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit today," he said.

According to the MEA, the leaders discussed avenues to strengthen cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, artificial intelligence, fintech, education, agriculture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, reaffirming the long-standing friendship between India and Serbia, which is underpinned by close people-to-people ties.

The latest high-level engagement is expected to further strengthen strategic and economic cooperation between the two nations.

The five-day summit has drawn participation from over 110 countries and 30 international organisations, including about 20 Heads of State or Government and nearly 45 ministers.

The event aims to align AI initiatives with India’s national vision of "Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya (welfare for all, happiness for all)" and the broader global principle of AI for Humanity.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is the fourth in its series, following previous editions held in the United Kingdom (Bletchley Park, 2023), South Korea (2024), and France (2025). It provides a platform for global leaders to deliberate on AI’s ethical, economic, and social implications while strengthening partnerships across digital technology, culture, tourism, and maritime cooperation.

Several more dignitaries are expected to arrive later in the day, continuing the summit’s emphasis on international collaboration and inclusive AI-driven development.

--IANS

sn/vd

