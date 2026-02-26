PM Modi says, 'no undercover work, only selfie' as he poses with the cast of 'Fauda'

Mumbai, Feb 26 (IANS) Taking some time off from his busy schedule during his Israel visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the cast and crew of the popular Israeli show, "Fauda".

Not just that, PM Modi also posed for a selfie with the stars of the popular Netflix series on the second day of his visit to Israel.

Publishing the selfie on his official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle, the PM quipped in the caption, “Thankfully, this interaction required only a selfie, no undercover work! (sic)"

The picture showed the Prime Minister posing with 'Fauda' creators Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, along with cast members Laetitia Eido, Doron Ben-David, and many other members of the team.

Reacting to the post, Lior penned the comment, "Thank you prime minister it was an huge honor for us 🇮🇳 🇮🇱 (sic)."

Moreover, netizens also flooded the comment section with lovely remarks.

One of the Instagram users wrote, "Love this light-hearted moment! A selfie says more than any undercover mission ever could. Great to see such warm cultural ties blooming. #Fauda."

Another one penned, “When politics meets pop culture. Great to see such warm interactions beyond borders."

The third comment read, "When reel life meets real life. A selfie is definitely easier than undercover ops! Great to see cultural connections and storytelling bringing people together. #Fauda."

"Fauda" is believed to be loosely based on the experiences of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

The show revolves around a team of elite Israeli undercover agents as they work to apprehend Palestinian militants.

The 4-season series with 12 episodes in every season stars Lior Raz, Itzik Cohen, Hisham Suliman, Shadi Mar'i, Laëtitia Eïdo, Yuval Segal, Netta Garty, Tomer Kapon, Tsahi Halevi, and Yaakov Zada Daniel in prominent roles, along with others.

"Fauda" enjoys a massive fan base in India as well. The spy-thriller series was even remade in Hindi with the name "Tanaav" back in 2022.

--IANS

pm/