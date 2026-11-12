November 12, 2026 6:06 PM हिंदी

'Gujarati friend': PM Modi extends festive greetings to Sam 'Bhai' Pitroda, wife

PM Modi wishes Sam Pitroda on Gujarati new year

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Diwali and Gujarati New Year greetings to Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda after the latter referred to him as a "Gujarati friend" and termed him "very kind" and "hardworking" during an interview with IANS.

In a post on X, PM Modi said: "Happy Diwali and Nutan Varsh Abhinandan to you Sam Bhai and to Anjana Ben."

"Praying for a joyful and healthy year ahead. Jai Jagannath!," he added.

Earlier, Pitroda described Prime Minister Modi as a "good orator" who is "very warm, kind, loving and caring", while adding that he has no "personal issues" with the Prime Minister.

Pitroda's surprising remarks came in response to a question about Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi once describing PM Modi as a "big orator".

Asked for his opinion of the Prime Minister, Pitroda, in an exclusive interview with IANS, said that he "respects him (PM Modi) as a person" and thinks that he is "hardworking".

"He (PM Modi) is a Gujarati friend. I respect him as a person. I met him. My wife and I met him. He's been very warm, very kind, very loving, caring at a personal level. Of course, he's a good orator, hardworking, okay. We get along well," Pitroda told IANS.

"We have no personal issues. I have nothing against Mr Modi as a Gujarati leader, friend, and well-wisher. He's very warm to me. No issues about that. I appreciate that," he further said.

The Congress leader said that the issues he has with PM Modi are based on ideologies and not on a personal level.

"And equally on my side, you know, I've been to his house in Gujarat several times. But I may have issues with his views of the world. I may have issues with his ideology. But that's a separate issue; that's not against the individual. It's against the idea. And these are two separate things. You know, I can disagree with Mr Modi, and I can also have dinner with him and have a laugh. So I have no issues," he added.

--IANS

cg/vd

LATEST NEWS

Formula 1 team Racing Bulls confirm 2027 line-up as Liam Lawson, Arvid Lindblad decide to remain with team

Racing Bulls confirm 2027 line-up as Lawson, Lindblad decide to remain with team

Retail inflation numbers signal 2nd successive repo rate hike in December: Economists

Retail inflation numbers signal 2nd successive repo rate hike in December: Economists

Two India-funded bridges inaugurated along key highway in Bhutan’s Trashigang

Two India-funded bridges inaugurated along key highway in Bhutan’s Trashigang

'I've never seen any ball tampering': Brook distances himself from Sandpapergate controversy

'I've never seen any ball tampering': Brook distances himself from Sandpapergate controversy

NHRC flags concerns over UNICEF-Meta financial ties amid CSAM scrutiny

NHRC flags concerns over UNICEF-Meta financial ties amid CSAM scrutiny

'He did not say that in his book': Ian Healy hits out at Usman Khawaja for avoiding comment over missing a state-team match claiming over injury claims and going for the Australian Grand Prix in 2024. Photo credit: IANS file photo

'He did not say that in his book': Ian Healy hits out at Khawaja over injury claims

Opposition leaders question Sam Pitroda's praise for PM Modi; BJP welcomes remarks (Photo: IANS)

Opposition questions Sam Pitroda’s praise for PM Modi; BJP welcomes remarks

Raichandani’s 93 powers India into U19 Asia Cup final, set up title clash against Pakistan

Raichandani’s 93 powers India into U19 Asia Cup final, set up title clash against Pakistan

Bowling coach David Saker allegedly told Smith and Bancroft to lie about using sandpaper in the presser.. Photo credit: Internet/X

Coach allegedly told Smith and Bancroft to lie about using sandpaper in the presser.

Balochistan: Massive blast in Pakistani Army camp kills dozens of security personnel (File image)

Balochistan: Massive blast in Pakistani Army camp kills dozens of security personnel