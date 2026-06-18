PM Modi receives rousing welcome from Indian community in Paris

Paris, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a rousing welcome from a huge crowd which had gathered to meet and listen to him during a community programme in Paris.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi stated that he feels like he is at a Bharat Connect event just before concluding his visit to France.

PM Modi said that he came with the greeting of 140 crore Indians and expressed his heartfelt thanks to the crowd for the warm welcome.

He noted that his government has completed 12 years recently and “serving the country as chosen Prime Minister daily for 12 years" has been his greatest fortune.

“This is the power of Indian democracy, which made a tea seller reach till here,” he added.

He also noted that the the GDP of India has doubled and the number of airports and universities also doubled.

PM Modi is interacting with the Indian diaspora during the last leg of his visit to France and Slovakia.

The Prime Minister arrived in Paris earlier in the day and addressed the VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Paris expressed immense joy and emotion after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he arrived in Paris. Many described the occasion as a proud and memorable moment, saying that his presence made them feel connected to their homeland despite being thousands of miles away.

Several members of the Indian community gathered to welcome the Prime Minister and shared their experiences and feelings with IANS following the interaction.

Taking to his official social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Reached Paris a short while ago to a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora. I am proud of their efforts in bringing India and France closer. The India-France partnership is vital for the progress of our planet."

PM Modi also attended the G7 Summit in Evian and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

–IANS

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