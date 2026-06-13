PM Modi receives rousing welcome in Nice as he arrives on official France visit

Nice, June 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora in Nice, France, chanting slogans of "Modi Modi" and echoes of "Bharat Mata ki Jai". He was welcomed on Saturday by energetic performances of Kathak, Odissi and Bharatanatyam.

"A memorable welcome from the Indian community in Nice. Though they may be several kilometres away from home, the bond of our diaspora with India remains as strong as ever," PM Modi said on Saturday on social media platform X.

Upon his arrival at the airport, PM Modi was welcomed by several dignitaries.

French Minister for Higher Education, Research and Space Philippe Baptiste; the Secretary General of the Alpes-Maritimes Prefecture in France, Patrick Amoussou-Adeble, the Ambassador of France to India, Thierry Mathou; and the Mayor of Nice, Eric Ciotti, were present at the airport.

Sanjeev Singla, the Ambassador of India to France, was also present at the airport to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

The arrival of the Prime Minister in Nice, France, marks the first stop of his two-nation visit. On Sunday, along with the French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi will inaugurate "Bharat Innovate 2026".

"I have just landed in Nice. Beyond Nice, this visit to France includes programmes in Evian and Paris. It will be marked by bilateral and multilateral meetings, aimed at strengthening India's bonds of friendship with its key development partners," Prime Minister Modi said on X.

"I look forward to meeting President Macron tomorrow and being present at 'Bharat Innovates'," he added.

Prime Minister Modi will hold bilateral talks with French President Macron in Nice on June 14, during which the two leaders will review the full spectrum of their bilateral relationship.

"Being held during the 'India-France Year of Innovation', this signature event reinforces the vibrant innovation partnership that exists between the two countries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had noted.

The visit reflects the continued momentum of high-level exchanges between India and France. It aims to deepen relations across all areas of bilateral cooperation, with a focus on innovation, science and technology, economy, cultural and people-to-people ties.

At the invitation of President Macron, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on June 16-17.

--IANS

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