New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) With the Central government preparing to introduce the revised Delimitation Bill during the upcoming Special Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said India's growth and development must reflect the aspirations and ambitions of women.

The Centre is making another attempt to advance its proposed legislation after an earlier push in April this year failed, with the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill falling short of the required two-thirds special majority in the Lok Sabha.

"India's progress, the soaring dreams of women's power," PM Modi said in a post on X, sharing a clip from one of his earlier speeches on the Women's Reservation Bill.

The NDA has projected the revised legislation as a measure to accelerate women's representation in elected bodies while also modernising the size of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies.

However, Opposition parties have raised concerns over carrying out delimitation without a fresh Census and making changes to the country's electoral structure. They have also called for the implementation of the existing women's reservation law.

In the video shared on X, the Prime Minister can be heard recalling the long-standing efforts to secure greater participation of women in the country's political and decision-making processes.

"The struggle to ensure the participation of women has been ongoing for decades; I, too, have been among those striving for this cause for years," PM Modi said in the clip.

Taking aim at the Opposition over the issue, the Prime Minister said, "The commitment of the BJP and the NDA to empower women remains steadfast. For us, the national interest is paramount. However, when, for some, the interests of their political party become everything -- surpassing the national interest -- it is the women of this country, and the national interest itself, that have to pay the price."

"The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is the need of the hour. Our resolve is unshakeable; for the sake of the dreams of half our population and for the future of our nation, we must fulfil this commitment," he said in the video.

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to reconvene on November 30, while the Rajya Sabha is set to meet on December 2. The proposed legislative package comes after the Union Cabinet approved the revised measures on November 27.

Under the proposed framework, the government plans to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies by a uniform 50 per cent across states and union territories. The proposed expansion could take the strength of the Lok Sabha to as many as 850 members.

The proposal also seeks to keep the relative distribution of seats among states unchanged until the first Census conducted after 2051, with the stated aim of maintaining the existing balance of representation among states while increasing the overall number of elected representatives.

The proposed delimitation exercise and subsequent rotation of reserved constituencies are intended to facilitate the implementation of one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state Legislative Assemblies by the 2029 general elections.

--IANS

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