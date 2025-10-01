PM Modi prays for public well-being; celebrates Durga Puja in Delhi’s Bengali hub (Lead)

New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) In a rare and symbolic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi immersed himself in the festive spirit of Maha Ashtami by visiting Chittaranjan Park, the cultural heartland of Delhi’s Bengali community, to participate in the Durga Puja celebrations.

The visit, marked by spiritual reverence and cultural camaraderie, was hailed as a moment of national unity and cultural inclusivity.

PM Modi arrived at the iconic Kali Bari temple complex in the evening, where he offered prayers to Goddess Durga and performed the traditional sandhya aarti amidst the rhythmic beats of dhak and the fragrance of incense.

The Prime Minister’s presence at the pandal, organised by the CR Park Durga Puja Cooperative Society, drew thousands of devotees and onlookers, many of whom described the moment as “historic”.

Taking to social media, PM Modi shared his sentiments: “Today, on the auspicious occasion of Maha Ashtami, I went to Delhi’s Chittaranjan Park to take part in the Durga Puja celebrations. Chittaranjan Park is known for its strong association with Bengali culture. The celebrations truly reflect the spirit of unity and cultural vibrancy in our society. Prayed for everyone's happiness and well-being.”

The Prime Minister’s visit was not only a spiritual offering but also a subtle political outreach. With West Bengal’s assembly elections looming in 2026, PM Modi’s participation in one of Delhi’s most prominent Bengali festivals is seen as a gesture of goodwill towards the Bengali diaspora, many of whom maintain strong ties with their home state.

Security was tight across South Delhi, with traffic diversions and SPG protocols in place.

Despite the logistical challenges, the atmosphere remained jubilant, with cultural performances, food stalls, and thematic decorations adding to the festive fervour.

Local residents, many of whom are descendants of East Pakistan refugees, expressed pride and joy at the Prime Minister’s visit.

As chants of “Jai Maa Durga” echoed through the pandal, Modi’s presence served as a reminder that festivals are not just rituals—they are bridges that connect diverse communities, reaffirming India’s pluralistic soul.

--IANS

sktr/dan