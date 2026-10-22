PM Modi, Polish counterpart Tusk condemn terrorism and violent extremism

New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk on Thursday condemned terrorism, violent extremism and urged the international community to continue work towards eliminating terror havens and infrastructure.

The two leaders called for strong and concerted action against terrorists and terrorist entities, including those designated by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 sanctions committee. During their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Thursday, PM Modi and PM Tusk held discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The two leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism leading to terrorism in all their forms and manifestations, irrespective of their motivations, including cross-border terrorism, and stressed that there can be no justification for terrorism on any grounds. They condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025," read the India-Poland Joint Statement released following the talks between PM Modi and Tusk.

"They called for strong and concerted action against terrorists and terrorist entities, including those designated by the UNSC 1267 sanctions committee. Both sides also called upon all countries to continue to work towards eliminating terrorist safe havens and infrastructure as well as to disrupt terrorism financing networks. Both leaders called for the early adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT) at the United Nations. They agreed to have a dialogue on counter-terrorism," it added.

PM Modi and Tusk underlined the importance of multilateralism with the United Nations (UN) Charter at its core. The two sides called for the structural reform of the United Nations, including through the expansion of the UN Security Council in both permanent and non-permanent categories in order to stay relevant, credible and effective.

"The Polish side expressed its support for India’s membership of a more inclusive, reformed and expanded UNSC, as well as reiterated its support for India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat in the UNSC for 2028-29," the Joint Statement read.

The two leaders highlighted the role of the G20 as a key forum for international cooperation and expressed their readiness to cooperate in the G20 tracks and workstreams in which Poland participates or may be invited to participate.

Both leaders expressed their "deepest concern" over the war in Ukraine, including its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences and reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity. They also noted the negative impacts of the Ukraine conflict with regard to global food and energy security, especially for the Global South.

PM Modi and PM Tusk reaffirmed the importance of a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific and respecting international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They underscored the importance of freedom of navigation and the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law. India invited Poland to join the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), according to the joint statement.

The two leaders also welcomed the first Foreign Ministers' Meetings of India and the Visegrad Group (V4), comprising Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and the Slovak Republic. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen cooperation through the V4+India format and building a forward-looking partnership based on shared interests and complementarities.

--IANS

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