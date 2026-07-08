PM Modi offers prayers at Prambanan Temple, inaugurates restoration project with Indonesian Prez

Jakarta, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto jointly inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple restoration project in Yogyakarta on Wednesday.

PM Modi offered prayers at the temple and spoke to officials there. A large number of people carrying national flags of India and Indonesia gathered on the roads to welcome both leaders as they were heading towards the temple.

Earlier, PM Modi shared an aerial view of the iconic Prambanan Temple, the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia.

While sharing the video on X, PM Modi stated, "The majestic Prambanan Temple."

On Tuesday, India and Indonesia exchanged a Letter of Intent for an India-backed conservation and restoration project at the Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The exchange took place on Tuesday after talks between PM Modi and President Prabowo, as the two sides sought to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discuss ways to ensure a peaceful Indo-Pacific.

Built in the 10th century, the Prambanan Temple is the largest Hindu temple complex in Indonesia and is dedicated primarily to Lord Shiva. The magnificent complex features towering temples devoted to the Hindu trinity -- Shiva, Vishnu and Brahma -- along with shrines dedicated to their divine vehicles. The temple walls are adorned with intricate reliefs depicting scenes from the epic Ramayana, reflecting the deep cultural and spiritual links between India and Southeast Asia.

At the heart of the complex stands the 47-metre (154-foot) Shiva temple -- the tallest structure at Prambanan and one of the finest examples of ancient Hindu architecture. The sprawling complex originally consisted of 240 temples, making it one of the largest Hindu temple sites anywhere in the world. Its stone reliefs narrate stories from the Ramayana and other Hindu epics.

Emphasising the centuries-old civilisational ties between India and Indonesia, PM Modi said on Tuesday that the relationship between the two countries is deeply rooted in the shared legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata.

“India and Indonesia do not just share the sea; we also share our history. Our relationship is rooted in the legacy of the Ramayana and the Mahabharata... We are linked through magnificent monuments such as Borobudur and Prambanan. We are connected through Garuda, Indonesia's national emblem. We are connected through the joy and celebrations of the Bali Jatra festival," PM Modi said.

PM Modi is currently on a three-day visit to Indonesia. During this, PM Modi held talks with President Subianto, addressed the Indonesian Parliament and attended an Indian community programme.

During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on global and multilateral interests, while reiterating their commitment to a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Following the meeting, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X wrote, "The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade & investment, defence & security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare & pharma, space, critical minerals and rare earths, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges."

"Both leaders also discussed issues of global and multilateral interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

According to the MEA, the two sides witnessed the exchange of several bilateral documents, including maritime safety and security, space cooperation, defence, steel supply chain, rare earths, health, agriculture, and science and technology, among others.

"These agreements will strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors and contribute to further deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," he added.

--IANS

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