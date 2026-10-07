October 07, 2026 10:21 AM हिंदी

May grace of Vighnaharta bring welfare to all: PM Modi offers prayers at Delhi's Vinayak Mandir

May grace of Vighnaharta bring welfare to all: PM Modi offers prayers at Delhi's Vinayak Mandir to marks 25 years as head of govt

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Shri Vinayak Mandir in Sarojini Nagar, Delhi, on Wednesday to offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha on completing 25 years in public office.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said: "Today, I performed worship and rituals at the Shri Vinayak Temple in New Delhi. I prayed to Lord Shri Ganesha for the happiness, prosperity, and good health of my family members across the country. May the grace of Vighnaharta bring welfare to all, and may the nation continue to advance on the path of continuous progress."

Prime Minister Modi completed 25 years as the head of a government on October 7, marking a political journey that began with his appointment as Gujarat Chief Minister in 2001. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating PM Modi on completing 25 years of continuous leadership as head of government.

PM Modi took the oath as Gujarat Chief Minister on October 7, 2001, and served in the post until May 2014. He subsequently became Prime Minister in May 2014 and has continued in the position.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years as the head of a government, describing the milestone as a moment of immense joy and highlighting his commitment to public service and the principle of ‘Nation First’.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said: “The completion of 25 glorious years as Head of the Government by the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, who has made 'From Public Service to National Service' the motto of his life and remains ceaselessly dedicated to elevating India's identity, pride, and honor to new heights, is a moment of immense joy for all of us.”

He further said that PM Modi’s 25 years in public office reflected “an unwavering commitment to public service, resolute determination, visionary leadership, and the spirit of 'Nation First'”.

“The Prime Minister's life inspires the people of the country to build a developed, self-reliant, and strong India,” CM Yogi said.

--IANS

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