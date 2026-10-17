October 18, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

PM Modi mourns death of Morbi’s Rajmata Vijaykunwarba

PM Modi mourns death of Morbi’s Rajmata Vijaykunwarba (Photo: IANS)

Gandhinagar, Oct 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Vijaykunwarba, known as the Rajmata of Morbi, remembering her spirit of service and close association with the people of the Gujarat town.

In a message posted on social media platform X, PM Modi said her personality, commitment to public service and bond with Morbi’s residents would always be remembered.

He also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for her family members and admirers to cope with the loss.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the demise of Morbi’s revered Rajmata Vijaykunwarba. Her personality, spirit of service and bond with the people of Morbi will always be remembered," PM Modi wrote in Gujarati.

He added: “May the most compassionate Almighty grant peace to the departed soul and give her family members and admirers the strength to bear this grief. Heartfelt tribute. Om Shanti.”

Vijaykunwarba was associated with Morbi’s erstwhile royal family, which has historical links to the Jadeja dynasty. Morbi was formerly a princely state in the Saurashtra region of Gujarat and is known for its royal heritage.

The title Rajmata, meaning queen mother, reflects her standing within the former royal household. The royal family has remained associated with the town, where its history forms part of Morbi’s cultural identity.

PM Modi’s condolence message highlighted Vijaykunwarba’s relationship with residents and her spirit of service, rather than focusing solely on her royal lineage.

Morbi, located in the Saurashtra region, is also known for its ceramic and tile manufacturing industry and its historical landmarks.

The town has undergone considerable industrial development while retaining links to its princely-state past.

--IANS

mys/dan

LATEST NEWS

Nepal balances immigration enforcement with investment protection in Chinese-funded project

Nepal balances immigration enforcement with investment protection in Chinese-funded project

Private security, puja organiser detained: Bengal CM on Kolkata tragedy (Photo: @SuvenduWB/X)

Private security, puja organiser detained: Bengal CM on Kolkata tragedy

International Olympic Committee (IOC) replaces commissions with working groups under 'Fit for the Future' reforms. Photo credit: IOC

IOC replaces commissions with working groups under 'Fit for the Future' reforms

omanian F-16s shoot down two drones; calls NATO meeting on Black Sea defence

Romanian F-16s shoot down two drones; calls NATO meeting on Black Sea defence

Kolkata: People help the injured after a stampede-like situation occurred at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Saturday, October 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/Video Grab)

17 dead, 25 injured in Kolkata Puja pandal stampede; PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia relief

Andrea Becerra, teenager Gatha Khadake impress as Prithviraaj Yodhas defeat Chero Archers in Eliminator 1 of Season 2 of the Archery Premier League (APL) in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: APL

APL Season 2: Becerra, teenager Gatha impress as Prithviraaj Yodhas defeat Chero Archers in Eliminator 1

Could have been different had we bowled better, says Shreyas Iyer after India share series with West Indies in the fifth and final T20I of the series in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

5th T20I: Could have been different had we bowled better, says Iyer after India share series with WI

Bengaluru FC maintain winning start with 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC in the southern derby in the 2026/27 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photo credit: Bengaluru FC/X

ISL 2026/27: Bengaluru FC maintain winning start with 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC

PM Modi mourns death of Morbi’s Rajmata Vijaykunwarba (Photo: IANS)

PM Modi mourns death of Morbi’s Rajmata Vijaykunwarba

When Karan Johar revealed that Akshaye Khanna used to bully him as a kid: I was scarred

When Karan Johar revealed that Akshaye Khanna used to bully him as a kid: I was scarred