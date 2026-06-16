June 17, 2026 1:14 AM हिंदी

PM Modi meets South Korean Prez, vows stronger cooperation in trade and futuristic sectors

PM Modi meets South Korean Prez, vows stronger cooperation in trade and futuristic sectors (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met President Lee Jae-myung of the Republic of Korea on the sidelines of the Evian G7 Summit, reaffirming the commitment of both nations to deepen cooperation in trade, commerce and emerging sectors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had a “very good conversation” with President Lee Jae-myung, noting that the meeting came just two months after the South Korean leader’s official visit to India.

During that visit, both sides had pledged to expand their strategic partnership, particularly in areas of technology, defence, and economic growth.

India and South Korea share a robust relationship that has steadily grown since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1973. The partnership was elevated to a “Special Strategic Partnership” in 2015, reflecting the importance both nations attach to their cooperation.

South Korea is among India’s key economic partners in East Asia, with bilateral trade crossing USD 23 billion annually.

Major South Korean companies have invested heavily in India’s automobile, electronics, and steel sectors, while India has sought to expand its footprint in South Korea’s IT and pharmaceutical industries.

President Lee Jae-myung, who took office earlier this year, has emphasised strengthening ties with India as part of Seoul’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy.

The Evian meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Lee Jae-myung comes at a time when both countries are seeking to diversify supply chains, boost innovation, and collaborate in futuristic sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, green energy, and defence manufacturing.

Officials said the leaders discussed ways to accelerate cooperation in renewable energy, critical technologies, and infrastructure development. The conversation also underscored shared concerns over regional security and the importance of closer coordination in multilateral forums.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks highlight India’s intent to consolidate ties with South Korea, a country that has consistently supported India’s developmental priorities and played a pivotal role in advancing technological collaboration.

The meeting is expected to set the tone for enhanced bilateral engagement in the months ahead.

--IANS

scor/dan

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