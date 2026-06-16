June 17, 2026 1:14 AM हिंदी

PM Modi, Prez El-Sisi reaffirm historic India-Egypt friendship at G7 summit

PM Modi meets Prez El-Sisi, reaffirms historic India-Egypt friendship at G7 summit (Photo: @narendramodi/X)

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the Evian G7 Summit, reaffirming India’s longstanding friendship with Egypt and underlining the importance of strengthening bilateral ties.

“India cherishes the long-standing friendship with Egypt,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after his meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, highlighting the depth of relations between the two nations.

India and Egypt share a relationship that dates back centuries, rooted in civilisational exchanges and strengthened during the Non-Aligned Movement era when leaders Jawaharlal Nehru and Gamal Abdel Nasser worked closely to shape the post-colonial world order.

In recent years, ties have expanded across defence, trade, culture, and strategic cooperation.

Egypt is one of India’s most important partners in Africa and the Arab world. Bilateral trade between the two countries has crossed USD 7 billion annually, with India exporting engineering goods, chemicals, and textiles, while importing crude oil and fertilisers.

Defence cooperation has also grown, with joint training exercises and technology exchanges.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi visited India in January 2023 as the Chief Guest at the Republic Day celebrations, marking a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

During that visit, both countries elevated their ties to a “Strategic Partnership,” focusing on political, security, economic, and cultural cooperation.

The meeting at the G7 Summit comes at a time when both nations are working to amplify the voice of the Global South, particularly on issues of food security, climate change, and equitable trade.

Officials said discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi centred on expanding cooperation in renewable energy, digital technologies, and defence manufacturing.

The interaction is expected to pave the way for deeper collaboration, reinforcing India’s intent to consolidate its partnership with Egypt as part of its broader outreach to Africa and West Asia.

--IANS

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