PM Modi meets Kenya’s Prez, vows stronger Global South partnership

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India and Kenya will continue to strengthen their longstanding partnership, anchored in the aspirations of the Global South, following his meeting with Kenyan President William Ruto.

The two leaders interacted on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, where India was invited as a partner country.

PM Modi described the meeting as “glad to have met President William Ruto of Kenya,” and emphasised that both nations remain committed to working together for the well-being of their people.

India and Kenya share deep historical and cultural ties, with relations dating back to the pre-independence era. The Indian diaspora in Kenya, numbering over 80,000, has played a significant role in shaping bilateral relations.

Over the years, the two countries have collaborated in areas such as trade, agriculture, education, defence, and healthcare.

Kenya is one of India’s key partners in Africa, with bilateral trade crossing USD 3 billion annually. India exports pharmaceuticals, machinery, and automobiles to Kenya, while importing tea, coffee, and leather products.

Development cooperation has also been a cornerstone of the relationship, with India extending lines of credit for infrastructure projects and capacity-building initiatives in Kenya.

President William Ruto, who assumed office in 2022, has consistently highlighted the importance of South-South cooperation and has sought to deepen Kenya’s engagement with India.

The meeting between PM Modi and President Ruto comes at a time when both nations are working to amplify the voice of the Global South in international forums, particularly on issues of climate change, sustainable development, and equitable trade practices.

Officials said the leaders discussed ways to expand cooperation in renewable energy, digital technologies, and food security. The interaction also underscored shared concerns about global economic volatility and the need for resilient supply chains.

PM Modi’s remarks reaffirm India’s intent to consolidate its partnership with Kenya, a pivotal player in East Africa.

The meeting is expected to pave the way for enhanced collaboration, reflecting the broader vision of India-Africa engagement under the framework of the Global South.

--IANS

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