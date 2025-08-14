PM Modi lauds Prez Murmu's Independence Day-eve address as a call to unity, nation-building

August 14, 2025 9:44 PM हिंदी

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded President Droupadi Murmu’s Independence Day-eve address, describing it as a “thoughtful” and “inspiring” reflection on India’s collective progress and future aspirations.

In a post shared on his official X handle, the Prime Minister said: “Rashtrapati Ji has highlighted the collective progress of our nation and the opportunities ahead. She reminded us of the sacrifices that paved the way for India's freedom and called upon every citizen to contribute towards nation-building.”

President Murmu’s speech, delivered on the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, traced the nation’s journey from colonial subjugation to democratic strength, economic resilience, and technological leadership.

She paid tribute to the freedom fighters whose sacrifices won India its liberty and acknowledged the pain of Partition, commemorated through “Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas".

The President highlighted India’s democratic quintessence, calling it the “mother of democracy", and reaffirmed the foundational values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. She highlighted the country’s robust economic performance, citing a 6.5 per cent GDP growth rate, rising exports, and controlled inflation.

Welfare schemes and targeted governance have lifted millions out of poverty, while infrastructure development—from highways to railways—has accelerated.

President Murmu also spotlighted the inauguration of the Kashmir rail link as a historic milestone, and praised urban transformation efforts through metro expansion and the AMRUT mission.

In healthcare, she noted the success of Ayushman Bharat, which now covers over 55 crore citizens, including all seniors above 70.

In the digital realm, she celebrated India’s global leadership in digital payments and the transformative potential of artificial intelligence, underlined by the launch of the India-AI Mission.

She called for sustainable development, urging citizens to protect the environment and embrace responsible living. Prime Minister Modi’s endorsement of the President’s address reinforces the message of unity, progress, and shared responsibility.

As India enters the Amrit Kaal—the period leading to its centenary of independence in 2047—the President’s call to action and the Prime Minister’s affirmation together reflect a national consensus on inclusive growth, technological advancement, and civic participation.

