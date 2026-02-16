PM Modi is spiritual, but I can’t understand Rahul Gandhi: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Coimbatore, Feb 16 (IANS) Former Punjab Minister Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him 'very spiritual,' while expressing confusion over the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to IANS, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, “PM Narendra Modi is very spiritual, and it shows his personality. As for Rahul Gandhi, I can’t understand him because he hasn’t reached a level where he treats everyone equally and is open to conversation.”

She further alleged that LoP Gandhi still appeared influenced by a family-centric mindset.

“He still seems tied to the Gandhi family mindset, where he doesn’t find time to listen to people who are genuinely well-wishers trying to guide him. If it takes eight months to meet someone, I feel that’s not right,” she said.

Sidhu added that a leader should be accessible and willing to listen to honest advice.

“A leader is supposed to meet everyone, especially those who are honest and offering constructive advice. If you are not ready to receive that, then that’s your choice,” she told IANS.

She also spoke about attending the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, describing it as a deeply different experience compared to watching it online.

“Actually, I’ve been doing Shivratri with a laptop, you know, not live. So, a live experience is something very, very different. I came as an empty vessel, forgetting who I am. I’m no one. I’m nobody. I’m nothing. You have to come with that emotion to be here. Because if you come like an empty vessel, Sadhguru will fill it with something amazing and nice,” she said.

Devotees across the country came together on Sunday to celebrate Mahashivratri with prayers, fasting and night-long gatherings. One of the biggest celebrations was held at the Isha Foundation’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, where thousands assembled to mark the sacred occasion with music, meditation and devotion.

Among those present at the grand event were actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy, and others. The atmosphere remained charged with energy as the night unfolded with cultural performances and spiritual practices.

This year’s Mahashivratri celebration at the Isha Foundation was themed 'Ganga,' focussing on the spiritual, cultural and ecological significance of the sacred river. The programme featured guided meditations led by Sadhguru, along with live music and dance performances by several noted artists.

