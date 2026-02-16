February 16, 2026 5:19 PM हिंदी

PM Modi is spiritual, but I can’t understand Rahul Gandhi: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

PM Modi is very spiritual, but I can’t understand Rahul Gandhi: Navjot Kaur Sidhu

Coimbatore, Feb 16 (IANS) Former Punjab Minister Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Monday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him 'very spiritual,' while expressing confusion over the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to IANS, Navjot Kaur Sidhu said, “PM Narendra Modi is very spiritual, and it shows his personality. As for Rahul Gandhi, I can’t understand him because he hasn’t reached a level where he treats everyone equally and is open to conversation.”

She further alleged that LoP Gandhi still appeared influenced by a family-centric mindset.

“He still seems tied to the Gandhi family mindset, where he doesn’t find time to listen to people who are genuinely well-wishers trying to guide him. If it takes eight months to meet someone, I feel that’s not right,” she said.

Sidhu added that a leader should be accessible and willing to listen to honest advice.

“A leader is supposed to meet everyone, especially those who are honest and offering constructive advice. If you are not ready to receive that, then that’s your choice,” she told IANS.

She also spoke about attending the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore, describing it as a deeply different experience compared to watching it online.

“Actually, I’ve been doing Shivratri with a laptop, you know, not live. So, a live experience is something very, very different. I came as an empty vessel, forgetting who I am. I’m no one. I’m nobody. I’m nothing. You have to come with that emotion to be here. Because if you come like an empty vessel, Sadhguru will fill it with something amazing and nice,” she said.

Devotees across the country came together on Sunday to celebrate Mahashivratri with prayers, fasting and night-long gatherings. One of the biggest celebrations was held at the Isha Foundation’s Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, where thousands assembled to mark the sacred occasion with music, meditation and devotion.

Among those present at the grand event were actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Mouni Roy, and others. The atmosphere remained charged with energy as the night unfolded with cultural performances and spiritual practices.

This year’s Mahashivratri celebration at the Isha Foundation was themed 'Ganga,' focussing on the spiritual, cultural and ecological significance of the sacred river. The programme featured guided meditations led by Sadhguru, along with live music and dance performances by several noted artists.

--IANS

jk/rad

LATEST NEWS

‘Credit to the top order,’ says England’s Jacks after blazing fifty against Italy in a league match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: ICC

T20 WC: ‘Credit to the top order,’ says England’s Jacks after blazing fifty against Italy

Pak court gives custody of Christian girl to Muslim man who kidnapped and married her: Report

Pak court gives custody of Christian girl to Muslim man who kidnapped and married her: Report

Will Jacks’ blistering fifty powers England to 202/7 against Italy in Men's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Will Jacks’ blistering fifty powers England to 202/7 against Italy

'The gap is huge’: Ganguly on India’s dominance over Pakistan in T20 WC

'The gap is huge’: Ganguly on India’s dominance over Pakistan in T20 WC

CCPA slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Snapdeal for selling non-BIS compliant toys, warns others

CCPA slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Snapdeal for selling non-BIS compliant toys, warns others

Parineeti Chopra converts Raghav Chadha’s study room into baby's nursery, gives it a ‘gentleman vibe’

Parineeti Chopra converts Raghav Chadha’s study room into baby's nursery, gives it a ‘gentleman vibe’

Pak faces double burden of malnutrition and obesity; women and children most affected

Pak faces double burden of malnutrition and obesity; women and children most affected

AI not a luxury but a necessity for inclusive growth: Founders at India Impact Summit

AI not a luxury but a necessity for inclusive growth: Founders at India Impact Summit

Shivam Dube wins ‘impact player of the match’ after 61-run win in the match against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in Colombo. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Shivam Dube wins ‘impact player of the match’ after 61-run win vs PAK

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding card leaked; To tie the knot on February 26?

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding card leaked; To tie the knot on February 26?