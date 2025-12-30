Lankan envoy praises India’s support during Cyclone Ditwah, says “PM Modi important voice of Global South”

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Sri Lanka High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne on Tuesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s exemplary leadership and highlighted India’s extensive support to the island nation during the recent Cyclone Ditwah.

She described PM Modi as “an important voice of the Global South” and “a highly respected leader,” while commending India’s swift and multidimensional assistance in the cyclone aftermath.

Speaking to IANS, she said, “For us, Prime Minister Modi is seen as an important voice for the Global South and in the international arena. He is a highly respected leader and is regarded by the people of Sri Lanka as a dear friend, having consistently stood by Sri Lanka in times of difficulty. During the Easter Sunday attacks in April 2019, when Sri Lanka was shattered, and travel advisories were issued, Prime Minister Modi visited within six weeks, which greatly helped restore tourism and boost our economy.”

On India’s role during Cyclone Ditwah, the High Commissioner explained, “India rushed in immediately within hours to help Sri Lanka in multidimensional ways. During the rescue operations, relief, and medical assistance, India deployed helicopters, sent relief supplies, and dispatched doctors, making its support to us multidimensional. As I explained, India is standing with Sri Lanka in the next phase of rebuilding and recovery as well. And this is not the first time that India has done this.”

Sharing further details on the post-cyclone situation, saying, “The cyclone has passed, and the relief and rescue operations have now ceased. Basic services and connectivity have been restored, and India has provided significant assistance to Sri Lanka, as you are probably aware.”

“Operation Sagar Bandhu commenced while the cyclone was still in force, immediately following the cyclone's strike on Sri Lanka, and we have now moved to the next phase. The Government of Sri Lanka has released emergency funding, and people who have lost infrastructure and housing are in camps,” she added.

Highlighting India’s long-standing partnership with Sri Lanka, Colonne said, “India has definitely emerged as a trusted, confident, and consistent partner for Sri Lanka time and again, and so I can speak for Sri Lanka. The people of Sri Lanka see India as a trusted partner, which stands up for us and has consistently stood in the past.”

She also touched upon trade relations, noting, “As you probably know, India and Sri Lanka signed a free trade agreement way back in 1998. That was the first free trade agreement between the two countries. Since then, our trade partnership has grown. Now, for Sri Lanka, India is the largest trading partner, but the FTA needs to be upgraded, and we are hopeful that discussions on that will commence soon.”

--IANS

rs/mr