PM Modi holds 'exceptionally productive' talks with French President (Lead)

Nice, June 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held talks with French President Immanuel Macron, deepening cooperation in several key sectors.

“Today’s talks with my friend, President Macron, were exceptionally productive. Considering the longstanding friendship between our nations, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“Our talks covered ways to deepen cooperation in key sectors like defence, technology, space, security, counter terrorism, innovation and more,” he added.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders emphasised the importance of enhancing people-to-people ties and PM Modi thanked President Macron for the swift operationalisation of visa-free transit for Indian nationals at French airports.

They further discussed ways to enhance the mobility of talent and students between the two countries and expand mutual recognition of educational qualifications. The Prime Minister invited French universities to open campuses in India under the New Education Policy.

The leaders also agreed to enhance cooperation among museums and cultural institutions, including the National Maritime Heritage Complex in Lothal, Gujarat.

Both leaders discussed expanding cooperation on Artificial Intelligence and agreed to create a Joint India-France AI Working Group for the purpose.

The leaders also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the SME, aviation and railway sectors. They welcomed the agreement to establish a Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Aeronautics on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur.

Over lunch hosted by Macron in honour of PM Modi, the two leaders exchanged perspectives on matters of global importance, including the situation in West Asia and Ukraine.

“Prime Minister looked forward to participating in the upcoming G7 Summit in Evian and thanked President Macron for engaging India in substantive discussions leading up to the summit,” noted the MEA.

Both leaders reiterated the importance of the India-France Special Global Strategic Partnership in creating further opportunities for the people of the two countries and advancing international peace, stability and prosperity.

PM Modi and President Macron also viewed the works of French artists Thibault De La Lance and Theophile de Bascher created during their 10-day art residency in Jaipur, India. "The artists drew inspiration from Indian heritage and aesthetics, resulting in works reflecting the cultural confluence of India and France," noted the MEA.

–IANS

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