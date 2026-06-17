June 18, 2026 1:55 AM हिंदी

PM Modi heads to France after G7 meetings

Nice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome upon his arrival in Nice, France, on Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@narendramodi)

Evian, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he had a productive round of meetings and interactions at the G7 Summit in Evian, where he presented India’s views on governance, policy‑making and the importance of working closely with the Global South to ensure global prosperity.

PM Modi noted that the discussions at the summit provided an opportunity to highlight India’s efforts in key areas of governance and to emphasise the role of the Global South in shaping a more equitable international order.

He said India’s perspectives were well received by leaders attending the summit.

Following the conclusion of his engagements in Evian, PM Modi will travel to Paris for the final leg of his visit to France.

His programmes in Paris include an address at VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences, and an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event.

India has been actively positioning itself as a voice of the Global South, advocating for inclusive growth, fair trade practices and equitable access to technology.

PM Modi’s interventions at the G7 Summit are seen as part of this broader diplomatic outreach, reinforcing India’s role in global governance debates.

The Paris leg of the visit is expected to further strengthen India‑France relations, particularly in technology, innovation and people‑to‑people ties.

France has been a longstanding strategic partner of India, with cooperation spanning defence, space, nuclear energy and cultural exchanges.

PM Modi’s participation at VivaTech 2026 will showcase India’s growing digital economy and innovation ecosystem, while his interaction with the diaspora will underline the role of overseas Indians in strengthening bilateral ties.

--IANS

scor/dan

LATEST NEWS

Jacob Bethell strikes twice after Blundell's 51 helps New Zealand fight back on Day 1 of the second Test against England at the Oval in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: @BlackCaps/X

2nd Test: Bethell strikes twice after Blundell's 51 help New Zealand fight back on Day 1

Olivia Wilde reflects on her marriage at 19 and why it ended at 25

Olivia Wilde reflects on her marriage at 19 and why it ended at 25

Portugal fail to build on early strike as Congo earn first points in 1-1 draw in a Group K match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Houston Stadium in Houston, USA, on Wednesday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

2026 FIFA WC: Portugal fail to build on early goal as Congo earn first points in 1-1 draw

Nice: Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome upon his arrival in Nice, France, on Saturday, June 13, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@narendramodi)

PM Modi heads to France after G7 meetings

Siliguri Strikers seal last semifinal spot as Season 3 enters decisive phase in the Bengal T20 League in Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Photo credit: CAB

Bengal T20 League: Siliguri Strikers seal last semifinal spot as Season 3 enters decisive phase (Ld)

Aniket Verma smashes 60 as Bhopal Leopards chase 195 against Malwa Stallions in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 in Indore on Wednesday. Photo credit: MPCA

MPL T20 Scindia Cup: Aniket Verma hits 60 as Bhopal Leopards chase 195 against Malwa Stallions

Trump hails Iran deal, says PM Modi welcomed it

Trump hails Iran deal, says PM Modi welcomed it

Evian-les-Bains: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

PM Modi stresses restoration of trade ties during his meeting with Prez Zelenskyy

Spent ‘long time’ with PM Modi at G7: Trump

Spent ‘long time’ with PM Modi at G7: Trump

Manpreet Singh rewrites Indian hockey history, becomes nation’s most-capped player in the Pro League match in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Manpreet Singh rewrites Indian hockey history, becomes nation’s most-capped player