PM Modi heads to France after G7 meetings

Evian, June 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he had a productive round of meetings and interactions at the G7 Summit in Evian, where he presented India’s views on governance, policy‑making and the importance of working closely with the Global South to ensure global prosperity.

PM Modi noted that the discussions at the summit provided an opportunity to highlight India’s efforts in key areas of governance and to emphasise the role of the Global South in shaping a more equitable international order.

He said India’s perspectives were well received by leaders attending the summit.

Following the conclusion of his engagements in Evian, PM Modi will travel to Paris for the final leg of his visit to France.

His programmes in Paris include an address at VivaTech 2026, one of Europe’s largest technology and innovation conferences, and an interaction with the Indian diaspora at a community event.

India has been actively positioning itself as a voice of the Global South, advocating for inclusive growth, fair trade practices and equitable access to technology.

PM Modi’s interventions at the G7 Summit are seen as part of this broader diplomatic outreach, reinforcing India’s role in global governance debates.

The Paris leg of the visit is expected to further strengthen India‑France relations, particularly in technology, innovation and people‑to‑people ties.

France has been a longstanding strategic partner of India, with cooperation spanning defence, space, nuclear energy and cultural exchanges.

PM Modi’s participation at VivaTech 2026 will showcase India’s growing digital economy and innovation ecosystem, while his interaction with the diaspora will underline the role of overseas Indians in strengthening bilateral ties.

--IANS

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