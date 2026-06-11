PM Modi has laid India's foundation for centuries to come: Baba Ramdev

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 12 years as the longest, continuously serving head of an elected government in India, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that the Prime Minister has not only shaped the present-day nation but has also laid a strong foundation for the future.

Speaking to IANS, Baba Ramdev noted: "PM Modi has brought schemes that will lay the foundation for the country for the next 100 to 200 years. He is dedicated towards an 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' and is working hard to transform India into 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047."

He said that Prime Minister Modi is working tirelessly to realise the vision of a Developed India and has established himself as a visionary and influential leader among the world's prominent statesmen.

Baba Ramdev also added that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, yoga, Ayurveda, self-reliance (Swadeshi), 'Sanatan' culture, and Indian values have gained global recognition and respect.

"Many people used to look down on India. Today, not only the Prime Minister but any Indian who visits another country is perceived with respect. PM Modi's intent and policies had a huge role towards bringing this change," he said.

Referring to the abrogation of Abrogation of Article 370, the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and several other historic decisions related to national interest, Baba Ramdev added that India's stature and the reputation of Indians have reached new heights across the world.

Describing Prime Minister Modi's personality as "majestic like the Himalayas", Baba Ramdev said that the nation will remember his contributions with gratitude for centuries and will continue to take pride in his leadership.

On June 10, PM Modi surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's record of 4,399 days in office as an elected Prime Minister of India.

Nehru’s tenure from 1952 onwards is considered for this comparison, as he led an interim government between 1947 and 1952 before the country’s first general elections were held.

While former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi served for more than 14 years in office, her tenure was not continuous, making Narendra Modi the longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister in India's history.

--IANS

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