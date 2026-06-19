PM Modi gifts Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to French President Macron

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Kalamkari Mahabharata painting to French President Emmanuel Macron and a Pochampally silk stole to French First Lady Brigitte Macron, during his visit to France this week as part of a two-nation tour.

The hand-crafted Kalamkari painting from Andhra Pradesh showcases India’s rich artistic heritage and took nearly six months to complete. The painting was creating using traditional pen-drawing techniques and depicts scenes from the Mahabharata, the ancient Indian epic that explores themes of duty, justice, courage, and moral choice.

Central to the artwork is the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita, where Lord Krishna guides Arjuna toward responsibility, self-discipline, and inner strength. Furthermore, the painting highlights timeless values like ethical leadership, peace, wisdom, and human dignity-principles that remain relevant in today’s world and resonate across cultures.

The Pochampally silk stole gifted to Brigitte Macron is a handwoven textile from Telangana made using the traditional Ikat resist-dyeing technique. Known for its intricate geometric and floral patterns, fine craftsmanship, and elegant design, the stole showcases India's rich textile heritage. Its blend of tradition, creativity, and high-quality artistry resonates strongly with France’s appreciation for fashion, art, and skilled craftsmanship.

PM Modi was on an official visit to France, where he attended the Group of Seven (G7) Summit, held talks with President Macron, attended Bharat Innovates Programme and VivaTech 2026 on Thursday.

After arriving in Nice on June 13, PM Modi and Macron had inaugurated 'Bharat Innovates' event and also held bilateral talks. Following the talks, PM Modi in a post on X wrote, "Today’s talks with my friend, President Macron, were exceptionally productive. Considering the longstanding friendship between our nations, we have decided to elevate our ties to a Special Global Strategic Partnership."

“Our talks covered ways to deepen cooperation in key sectors like defence, technology, space, security, counter terrorism, innovation and more,” he added.

After concluding his engagements in Nice, PM Modi visited Slovakia for a two-day State Visit, where he held talks with Slovakian counterpart Robert Fico and President Peter Pellegrini.

On Tuesday, PM Modi travelled to France's Evian to attend the G7 Summit. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi met several world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

After attending G7 Summit in Evian, PM Modi travelled to Paris on Wednesday, where he and Macron participated in VivaTech 2026 programme on Thursday. In Paris, PM Modi also met several top CEOs and business leaders, including Alstom CEO Martin Sion, Saint Gobain CEO Benoit Bazin and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch. PM Modi also addressed members of Indian community in France.

Macron on Thursday recorded a special farewell video message in Hindi for the Indian leader as he wrapped up another fruitful trip to France.

"Dear friend Narendra, I am very happy that you are in Nice, Evian, or Paris. I am very happy to welcome you here. The friendship between India and France is immortal," Macron said in Hindi.

He then switched to English and reflected on his friendship with PM Modi.

"I hope it was correct, but my dear Narendra, dear Prime Minister, I wanted to thank you so much for your friendship... France loves you... I am so happy you are here with so many friends before going back to Delhi. I will come to visit you next February, but you are my true friend... We love you. Take care," the French President concluded.

--IANS

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