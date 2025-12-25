PM Modi fulfilling Atal Ji’s dreams: Veteran BJP leader Kanta Nalawade on Vajpayee’s birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Marking the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee, observed nationwide as Good Governance Day, former national president of the BJP Mahila Morcha, Kanta Nalawade, shared profound personal insights into the life and leadership of the legendary statesman.

In an exclusive interaction, Nalawade emphasised how Prime Minister Narendra Modi is diligently fulfilling Vajpayee's visionary dreams for a prosperous India.

Nalawade, a seasoned politician active since 1973 and closely linked with the party's central leadership from around 1990, described Vajpayee as an accessible and hardworking leader.

"Atal Ji gave time to everyone. He worked diligently. His dream was to take India to new heights through rural development programs, extensive road projects, and ambitious river interlinking initiatives. He firmly believed that India should progress rapidly in the field of science," she recalled.

She added that many of these visions, including infrastructure and scientific advancement, are now being realised under PM Modi's leadership.

"PM Modi has fulfilled Atal Ji's dream," Nalawade stated unequivocally.

Reflecting on her close association with Vajpayee, Nalawade shared that she was appointed All India BJP Secretary in 2000 during his prime ministership and became Mahila Morcha president three years later.

At that time, Narendra Modi served as the party's General Secretary (Organisation).

She fondly remembered the formative years of the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1980, when Vajpayee, despite his stature, chose a simple lifestyle, staying in tents set up in Samta Nagar rather than luxury hotels.

One of her cherished memories is from a party meeting in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. Travelling by train to Dehradun with leaders including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Narendra Modi, and Lal Krishna Advani, Nalawade noted Vajpayee's warmth.

"Atal Ji would come and talk to everyone. He was very fond of Marathi," she said.

After the meeting concluded and dinner with around 15 leaders, including Sikander Bakht, Vajpayee suggested everyone share their experiences of joining the Jan Sangh or Bharatiya Janata Party.

Nalawade recounted her own entry; her husband was associated with Jan Sangh, inspiring her to join as well. But she particularly highlighted Sikander Bakht's captivating story, which she said she "really liked." Vajpayee playfully asked Bakht, "You were in the Congress, weren't you?"

Bakht narrated an incident from the Delhi Corporation elections when he was the General Secretary of the All India Congress. After voting ended one evening, he returned home and asked his mother if she had voted. She confirmed she had.

As he headed to his room, his mother called out, "You didn't ask who I voted for." Assuming it was Congress, Bakht was surprised when she revealed otherwise.

She explained that from morning until four o'clock, four enthusiastic young boys from the Jan Sangh kept visiting, persistently urging her to go vote, saying, "Mother, please come with us."

Though she initially resisted a couple of times, their dedication won her over. The badge they wore featured the deepak (lamp) symbol of Jan Sangh, and she stamped her ballot for it.

Proudly showing the ink on her finger, she told her son, "I came wearing this." She then advised Sikander Bakht to work for the party with such grassroots zeal. This incident profoundly influenced him, and later, during the “Emergency” imposed by the Congress government, Bakht joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Nalawade underscored that PM Modi's development model draws heavily from Vajpayee's guidance, completing many unfulfilled aspirations. Yet, she highlighted key differences in their personalities.

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee was very emotional and maintained excellent rapport with everyone, even the opposition, who held him in high regard," she observed.

In contrast, "Narendra Modi doesn't want to waste a single minute. 'Time is money' is PM Modi's philosophy. He saves his own time and dedicates that saved time to the country."

While Vajpayee enjoyed non-vegetarian food, PM Modi follows a strict vegetarian diet.

"Narendra Modi is considered a world leader, and he truly is," Nalawade affirmed. She also praised the newly inaugurated Inspiration Memorial (Rashtra Prerna Sthal) as an essential site "for every worker to learn about history" and draw motivation from Vajpayee's contributions.

As tributes poured in across the nation, with Prime Minister Modi and other leaders paying homage, Nalawade's anecdotes served as a poignant reminder of Vajpayee's enduring influence on Indian politics and the seamless continuity in the BJP's leadership ethos from Vajpayee to PM Modi.

