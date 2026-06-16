June 16, 2026 11:21 AM हिंदी

PM Modi finds Banaras connection in Bratislava, says 'art, culture bring people closer'

PM Modi finds Banaras connection in Bratislava, says 'art, culture bring people closer'

Bratislava, June 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted a unique cultural connection between India and Slovakia after witnessing an exhibition on Varanasi at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, saying that art and culture have the power to bring people and nations closer together.

This comes after PM Modi and President Pellegrini viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava on Monday.

Sharing his experience on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "A Banaras connect in Bratislava! At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava yesterday, President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city. Art and culture truly have a unique ability to bring people closer. My compliments to all those whose works featured in this exhibition."

Prime Minister Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini appreciated the creative interpretation of Varanasi, the PM's parliamentary constituency, by Slovak artists at a painting exhibition held in the Presidential Palace of Slovakia.

“At the Presidential Palace, PM Narendra Modi and President Peter Pellegrini walked through a painting exhibition by Slovak artists in the Presidential Palace,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X on Monday, sharing a few glimpses of the exhibition.

The MEA noted that the exhibition was dedicated to the theme “Varanasi City” and featured artworks that beautifully captured the spiritual, cultural, and everyday life of one of India’s oldest living cities.

The artworks also included paintings by Slovak artists who visited Varanasi recently and were inspired by its unique ambience and traditions.

Both leaders appreciated Varanasi's creative interpretation and cultural vibrancy, noting that art continues to serve as a powerful bridge between India and Slovakia.

Slovakia also conferred its highest honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his state visit to the Central European nation.

This is the 33rd global honour bestowed by a country upon PM Modi.

“Honoured to receive the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class) in Bratislava this evening. My gratitude to the people and Government of Slovakia for this honour, which belongs to the 140 crore people of India. I dedicate this award to the enduring friendship between India and Slovakia,” PM Modi wrote on X.

--IANS

jk/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Ashok Sharma replaces injured Yudhvir Singh in India A squad for 50-over tri-series

Ashok Sharma replaces injured Yudhvir Singh in India A squad for 50-over tri-series

Student group condemns forced retirement of teachers by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan

Student group condemns forced retirement of teachers by Pakistani authorities in Balochistan

Rajat Bedi posts rare moments from ‘Gadar’ 25-year celebration with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

Rajat Bedi posts rare moments from ‘Gadar’ 25-year celebration with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel

D Imman tells dad: Thank you for being my guide, strength and inspiration! (Photo: D Imman/Instagram)

D Imman tells dad: Thank you for being my guide, strength and inspiration!

Vishal calls TN CM Vijay 'Darling' Chief Minister (Photo Credit: Vishal/X)

Vishal calls TN CM Vijay 'Darling' Chief Minister; says the word hasn’t changed from the time he has known Vijay from college!

SpaceX shares climb above $220, nears Microsoft in market capitalisation

SpaceX shares climb above $220, nears Microsoft in market capitalisation

Nora Fatehi cheers for Morocco as she attends her ‘1st game’ of FIFA World Cup

Nora Fatehi cheers for Morocco as she attends her ‘1st game’ of FIFA World Cup

Abhijeet Sawant says lending his voice to film heroes is an exciting part of playback singing

Abhijeet Sawant says lending his voice to film heroes is an exciting part of playback singing

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates life’s simple pleasures with ‘chotti chotti khushiyaan’

Fatima Sana Shaikh celebrates life’s simple pleasures with ‘chotti chotti khushiyaan’

India, France exploring stronger cooperation in tech, innovation under PM Modi's leadership: Goyal

India, France exploring stronger cooperation in tech, innovation under PM Modi's leadership: Piyush Goyal