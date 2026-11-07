PM Modi extends Diwali greetings to citizens

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Ahead of joining defence personnel to celebrate Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of the festival of lights.

In a social media video titled “Have a great Diwali”, the Prime Minister greeted citizens and informed them that he celebrates the festival enthusiastically every year and will do so this year as well.

“On the occasion of Diwali, the entire country is illuminated. The festival of lights symbolises our pledge against darkness,” he said.

“May this festival bring happiness, wellbeing and prosperity for all. Just like you all, I also celebrate this festival with enthusiasm. Like every year, I will again be celebrating Diwali with our brave defence personnel. Once again, greetings to all of you on the occasion of Diwali,” said PM Modi.

Earlier, PM Modi met Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and extended greetings on the eve of Diwali.

The Vice President’s office took to X to share information about the meeting. “Vice-President Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan warmly received Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Uprashtrapati Bhawan today and exchanged Deepawali greetings,” said the Vice President’s office.

The Vice President later reached Ayodhya on Saturday to participate in Deepotsav 2026, said an official.

During his visit, the Vice President’s schedule includes offering prayers at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and participating in the symbolic coronation ceremony of Prabhu Shri Ram in Ayodhya. He will also felicitate revered saints on the occasion, the official said in a statement.

Ayodhya Deepotsav 2026 on Saturday will mark the 10th anniversary of the grand festival of lights ahead of Diwali on Sunday.

Organisers are aiming to light over 30 to 33 lakh earthen diyas across 56 ghats, including the primary centre at Ram Ki Paidi and the Saryu river banks, said a statement.

--IANS

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