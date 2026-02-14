PM Modi drives India’s rise as global power: Report

Singapore, Feb 14 (IANS) India has evolved into an ambitious global player under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, supported by the world’s largest population - young, technologically savvy and predominantly middle class — giving it a strong advantage for the future, a report said on Saturday.

According to an opinion piece in Singapore's leading multinational news channel Channel News Asia (CNA), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) identified India as the fastest-growing major economy in recent years, achieving real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of 6.4 per cent. With its nominal GDP exceeding US$4 trillion, India is expected to surpass Japan and Germany by 2030 and could emerge as the world’s largest economy in another decade.

To advance this objective, PM Modi introduced the Act East Policy in 2014 to establish India as a major influence in the Indo-Pacific, a vision requiring strong engagement with Southeast Asia.

“Chemistry between leaders matters a lot in bilateral relations. So it helps that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was friends with Anwar Ibrahim before the latter became the Malaysian Prime Minister. Modi had promised his ‘dear friend’ that he would go to Malaysia after missing the star-studded ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur in October 2025. And he made it his first foreign visit in 2026,” political analyst James Chai stated in CNA.

“Anwar made sure Modi felt welcome by preparing a ceremonial welcome and send-off complete with guard of honour with the First Battalion from the Royal Malay Regiment, students waving Indian flags and cultural performances. It also helped that both leaders shared their love for the Tamil language and actor MG Ramachandran. At home, Anwar always talked of his love for Indian culture and literature, including how much the Sanskrit epics Mahabharata and Ramayana influenced him during his time in prison,” he added.

According to the commentary, Malaysia is home to nearly 3 million Indians, making it the third-largest Indian overseas community. The robust people-to-people linkages through tourism, education and cultural exchanges contributed to bilateral trade reaching nearly US$18.6 billion in 2025.

“Malaysia certainly has value to offer. In recent years, India was the largest market for Malaysian palm oil exports, a crucial item that affects the cost of food. At the same time, India’s recent semiconductor mission could benefit from Malaysia’s partnership as it had a 50-year head start in backend manufacturing with the support of multinationals, the pioneering companies that established operations in the early 1970s (locally known as the 'Eight Samurai'),” Chai mentioned

“That is why these were the standout items in the memorandums of understanding signed, besides reaffirming their comprehensive strategic partnership since 2024, that also covers defence, education, trade and culture,” he wrote.

