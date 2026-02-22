February 22, 2026 5:25 PM हिंदी

PM Modi congratulates Institute of Actuaries of India for 25th global conference

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his congratulations and best wishes to the Institute of Actuaries of India on the occasion of the 25th Global Conference of Actuaries, describing the milestone as a reflection of the organisation’s sustained commitment to strengthening the actuarial profession in the country.

In a letter issued on February 21, the Prime Minister said, “It is a pleasure to learn about the 25th Global Conference of Actuaries. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Institute of Actuaries of India on the occasion.”

Highlighting the role of the actuarial profession in a rapidly developing nation, he noted that the Institute has worked consistently to “strengthen standards, encourage research and engage with emerging areas of risk”.

He described the theme of this year’s conference -- ‘Actuarial Pathways to Viksit Bharat: Managing Risk for Inclusive Social and Economic Growth’ -- as particularly relevant at a time when India is witnessing rapid economic growth and an expansion of its social security architecture.

“Over several decades, the actuarial sciences and profession in India have evolved alongside the nation’s economic growth trajectory,” the Prime Minister said, underlining the growing importance of risk management and data-driven policymaking.

Referring to key welfare initiatives, he pointed out that schemes such as Atal Pension Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Ayushman Bharat have significantly widened access to insurance, health protection and pension coverage. “The calibration and success of these schemes underscore the importance of the actuarial profession,” he said.

As India advances towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to reinforce safety nets for citizens and align efforts with inclusive growth. He expressed confidence that the global conference -- bringing together students, associates, fellows, affiliates and domain specialists -- would foster mutual learning and the exchange of ideas.

“Best wishes for making the conference a resounding success,” he said.

