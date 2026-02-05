February 05, 2026 8:24 PM हिंदी

PM Modi slams Congress: 'Nehru saw 35 crore Indians as problems; we see 140 crore solutions'

PM Modi slams Congress: 'Nehru saw 35 crore Indians as problems; we see 140 crore solutions'

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a sharp contrast between his government's people-centric approach and the Congress party's mindset during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Quoting former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi on her visit to Iran, PM Modi recalled her statement that former Prime Minister late Jawaharlal Nehru viewed the country as having 35 crore problems, while she herself faced 71 crore problems during her tenure.

The Prime Minister asked how any leader could refer to the people of India as problems, asserting that with 140 crore citizens today, the nation possesses 140 crore solutions.

This fundamental difference in perspective, he said, sets his administration apart from the Congress, emphasising empowerment and opportunity over viewing population as a burden.

PM Modi strongly defended the dignity of constitutional offices, saying that the Opposition had no moral right to lecture on the Constitution after what he described as their insulting behaviour toward a tribal woman holding the highest constitutional post in the land, an apparent reference to President Droupadi Murmu.

He accused the Opposition of hypocrisy in raising constitutional concerns while undermining respect for institutions.

Highlighting the contrast in project execution, the Prime Minister cited the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, a project initiated long before his birth but completed and inaugurated only during his tenure as the country's Prime Minister.

He accused the Congress of repeatedly announcing ambitious schemes without ensuring their completion, leaving behind unfinished legacies across sectors.

In contrast, PM Modi said that his government has demonstrated effective implementation in roads, railways, irrigation, and other infrastructure, delivering tangible results to citizens.

He also levelled allegations of betrayal against farmers, particularly small and marginal ones, claiming the Congress ignored them in favour of dealing only with big players and influential lobbies.

Expressing empathy for small farmers, PM Modi highlighted the launch of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, under which more than four lakh crore rupees have been directly transferred to their bank accounts in a short span, providing financial support without intermediaries and strengthening rural economies.

