PM Modi arrives in Melbourne, says visit will add vigour to India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Melbourne, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Melbourne late Friday evening, Australia time, on the second leg of his three-nation tour.

After arriving in the Australian city, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to the talks with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday and his visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"Landed in Melbourne, Australia. This visit will add vigour to the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. I look forward to the talks with Prime Minister Albanese. I will also have the opportunity to interact with the Indian diaspora which is an important pillar of our partnership," PM Modi posted on X after landing in Melbourne.

PM Modi will co-chair the 3rd Annual Summit with PM Anthony Albanese and also engage with various stakeholders to further deepen the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership across all sectors of mutual interest.

Besides holding bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Albanese, he will also call on Australia's Governor-General Sam Mostyn.

During the visit, PM Modi will participate in the India-Australia CEOs Forum and address leading business leaders from both countries. He is also scheduled to address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Melbourne.

Ahead of the visit, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described India as a key economic partner, underscoring the growing strategic significance of bilateral ties.

In a statement issued earlier this week, the Australian Prime Minister's Office said that, as the world's fourth-largest and fastest-growing economy, India is a critical economic partner for Australia.

Expressing his enthusiasm ahead of the visit, Prime Minister Albanese said, "I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders' Summit."

"The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential, and our partnership fosters peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific. I look forward to strengthening Australia and India's deep partnership," the statement added.

Albanese said the relationship is underpinned by the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strengthened by deep economic and cultural connections.

"Our cooperation on trade, defence, security and technology is delivering benefits for both countries," the Australian Prime Minister said.

India's High Commissioner to Australia, Nagesh Singh, said that Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Australia for the third time in 10 years is a significant reflection of the remarkable growth in bilateral ties over the past decade.

Speaking with IANS, the envoy said the changing global landscape is bringing India and Australia closer together, with both countries sharing common strategic interests and a broad-based partnership.

"This is a very important indicator. Prime Minister Modi coming to Australia for the third time in 10 years is a very important indicator of how the relationship between India and Australia has been growing very rapidly over the past decade. It is a very comprehensive relationship, which we have enhanced to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2020, and when we call it comprehensive, then literally, whether it is defence and security, trade and investment, or people-to-people connect, new and emerging technologies, clean energy, education and skilling, mobility, is what we talk about," he said.

--IANS

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