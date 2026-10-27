PM Modi and Liechtenstein's Prince discuss deepening cooperation across sectors

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Liechtenstein's Prince Alois and Princess Sophie at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday, discussing ways to further deepen cooperation in trade, innovation, science and technology, skill development and people-to-people ties.

During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to working together to reform and strengthen multilateral institutions, including the United Nations. They welcomed the positive momentum generated by the India-European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral partnership.

"PM Narendra Modi held extensive discussions with H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein and H.R.H. Hereditary Princess Sophie at Hyderabad House today. The leaders reviewed the entire spectrum of India–Liechtenstein relations and discussed ways to further deepen cooperation in trade and investment, innovation, science and technology, skill development and people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) wrote on X.

"They also reaffirmed their commitment to working together to reform and strengthen multilateral institutions, including the United Nations. They welcomed the positive momentum generated by the India–EFTA TEPA and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the bilateral partnership," it added.

Earlier in the day, Prince Alois and Princess Sophie paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also called on Liechtenstein Prince and discussed bilateral ties and emerging opportunities under the India-EFTA TEPA.

"A pleasure to call on H.S.H. Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein, on a State Visit to India. Our bilateral partnership is witnessing strong momentum across a wide range of domains, driven by the opportunities enabled by India - EFTA TEPA," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

Prince Alois was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu and PM Modi warmly welcomed Prince Alois upon his arrival. Speaking to the reporters, Prince Alois expressed gratitude to President Murmu and PM Modi for the invitation and warm welcome and said, "I am very honoured to be in India on the occasion of Liechtenstein's first state visit to this remarkable country."

"This historic visit bears testimony to the importance that Liechtenstein attaches to the relationship with India," he said.

Speaking about the conclusion of the TEPA with India, which entered into force a year ago, the visiting Prince called it a "significant milestone" in strengthening bilateral ties. "We are determined to build on this momentum and strengthen our ties with India even further."

"In particular, we see tremendous potential in expanding our economic cooperation in areas such as innovation, advanced manufacturing, financial services, education and technology. Across these and many other areas, our two countries possess complementary strengths that we can bring together for the lasting benefit of both our countries," Prince Alois added.

Later in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary will call on Prince Alois.

Prince Alois will then meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will also host an official banquet in his honour.

--IANS

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