PM Modi and CM Yogi extend wishes for 'Bharat Aam Mahotsav 2025'

New Delhi, July 31 (IANS) As Delhi hosts the ‘Bharat Aam Mahotsav 2025’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath have sent their heartfelt wishes in a letter to the festival's organiser, MP Ramesh Awasthi, commending the event's focus on agricultural innovation and farmer welfare.

In his message dated July 30, 2025, Prime Minister Modi expressed his delight, noting that the festival, a long-standing initiative by MP Awasthi, has been instrumental in promoting agricultural prosperity.

The Prime Minister highlighted India's global reputation for its diverse, flavourful, and high-quality mangoes, which he described as a symbol of the nation's culture, taste, and farming traditions. He emphasised that events like the 'Bharat Aam Mahotsav' are crucial for encouraging agricultural diversification and creating opportunities for mango growers.

The Prime Minister also reiterated his government's commitment to farmer welfare, mentioning key initiatives like the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the e-NAM portal, and the promotion of natural farming.

He concluded his message by stating his belief that the festival's various events, including a mango exhibition, cultural programs, and a millet dinner, would be beneficial in raising awareness about mango production.

Similarly, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his letter dated July 26, 2025, praised the festival as a commendable effort centred on India's rich 'food culture' and its farmers.

Acknowledging Uttar Pradesh's position as India's largest mango-producing state, the Chief Minister underscored the state government's efforts to boost mango production.

He stated that the festival aligns with PM Modi's vision of doubling farmers' income through innovative farming practices and agricultural diversification, in which fruit production plays a significant role.

The Chief Minister concluded his message by offering his heartfelt wishes for the grand success of the 'Bharat Aam Mahotsav 2025,' expressing hope that it would be useful in educating the public about the diverse varieties of mangoes.

