PM Modi accorded 'warm welcome' on arrival in Slovakia, received by Slovak Foreign Minister

Bratislava, June 15 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, on Sunday, he was received by the Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar at the Grand Hotel River Park where the Prime Minister was accorded a traditional Slovak hospitality. Prime Minister Modi was given a warm welcome with bread and salt upon his arrival in Bratislava.

Upon his arrival at the Grand Hotel River Park here, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome by the Lucnica Ensemble.

According to Slovak culture, guests and dignitaries are greeted with a loaf of bread and a small dish of salt. Bread represents prosperity, while salt symbolises value, friendship, and protection. A renowned children's folk group from the Myjava region of Slovakia also performed a traditional Slovak dance to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

A performance of Vande Mataram by the Lucnica Ensemble was another highlight upon the arrival ceremony of PM Modi. The Prime Minister also witnessed a spiritual performance by the Slovakian musical group, Mahadeva Kirtan Projekt.

Prime Minister Modi also met members of the Indian diaspora in Bratislava as he received a warm welcome from them on arrival at the Grand Hotel River Park.

Taking to his official X account, the Ministry of External affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: "PM @narendramodi has arrived in Slovakia. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence, marking a historic milestone in India-Slovakia relations. Upon arrival at the hotel, PM was received by Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, Juraj Blanar @SlovakiaMFA and given a warm Slovak welcome of bread and salt, a symbol of hospitality, respect and goodwill. The visit is set to further strengthen bilateral ties and open new avenues for partnership."

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bratislava on Sunday evening for an official two-day State visit to the European country and said that this visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi also added that he is "looking forward to productive meetings with Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico".

Taking to his official X account, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Reached Bratislava. This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico."

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bratislava on Sunday evening after completing the first leg of his visit to Nice in France.

On the second leg of his visit, at the invitation of the Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day State Visit to the Slovakia till June 16.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since its Independence in 1993.

The visit by PM Modi follows President Droupadi Murmu's State Visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini's visit to India for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.

Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with his Slovak counterpart Fico, and explore new avenues of cooperation.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet Slovak President Pellegrini. The visit will reaffirm India's commitment towards strengthening its bilateral relationship with Slovakia in various sectors, including trade, investment, and automobile and railway manufacturing.

--IANS

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