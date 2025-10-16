October 16, 2025 4:29 PM हिंदी

PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Poshan Abhiyan key to advancing food security in India: Nadda

New Delhi, Oct 16 (IANS) Initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and Poshan Abhiyan have been crucial in advancing food security in the country, said Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Thursday on World Food Day.

World Food Day is observed every year on October 16 to raise awareness about food security, nutrition, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Union Health Minister stressed the need for sustainable and inclusive approaches both for food production and nutrition.

“Today, as we commemorate World Food Day, we highlight the urgent need for sustainable and inclusive approaches to food production and nutrition,” Nadda said.

Crediting PM Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership for initiatives like PMGKAY and Poshan Abhiyan, the Minister stated that these schemes “have played a vital role in advancing food security and ensuring that every individual receives safe, wholesome, sufficient, and nutritious food for a better tomorrow”.

“With the theme of ‘Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future’, this day reminds us of our collective responsibility to eliminate hunger and malnutrition,” Nadda said.

PMGKAY was launched with the specific purpose of ameliorating the hardships faced by the poor and needy due to economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The core function of PMGKAY is to distribute foodgrains free of cost to the households already identified and covered by the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

The PM POSHAN (POshan SHAkti Nirman) Scheme is a crucial national initiative designed to enhance education and combat hunger by improving the nutritional status of children in government and government-aided schools. It also encourages regular attendance among disadvantaged students.

Under the scheme, one nutritious hot cooked mid-day meal is provided to all primary students up to the age of 14 years.

