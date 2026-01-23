PLI White Goods scheme: 5 selected firms to achieve Rs 8,337 crore in production, says govt

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANS) The government on Friday said that five companies, selected in the fourth round under the PLI Scheme for White Goods, are expected to achieve a total production of Rs 8,337.24 crore and generate 1,799 additional direct jobs by FY 2027–28.

The evaluation of 13 applications received in the fourth round under the PLI Scheme for White Goods has resulted in the provisional selection of five applicants, with a committed investment of Rs 863 crore, all engaged in the manufacturing of air conditioner (AC) components, said Ministry of Commerce and Industry in a statement.

According to the statement, overall, a total of 85 companies selected under the PLI Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) are expected to make investments of Rs 11,198 crore, leading to cumulative production of Rs 1,90,050 crore over the scheme period.

Eight applicants have been referred to the Committee of Experts (CoE) for detailed examination and recommendations.

The scheme offers incentives ranging from 6 per cent to 4 per cent on a reducing basis on incremental sales for a period of five years, following the base year and a one-year gestation period.

Domestic Value Addition is expected to increase from the current 20–25 per cent to 75–80 per cent.

The Cabinet approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) on April 7, 2021, with a total outlay of Rs 6,238 crore, to be implemented from FY 2021–22 to FY 2028–29.

Under the scheme, manufacturers of air conditioners will produce components such as compressors, copper tubes (plain and/or grooved), control assemblies for IDUs and ODUs, heat exchangers, and BLDC motors, among others.

Similarly, for LED Lights, components including LED chip packaging, LED drivers, LED engines, LED light management systems, and metallized films for capacitors, among others, will be manufactured in India, according to the official statement.

The scheme aims to create a robust domestic component ecosystem for the air conditioners and LED Lights industry and position India as an integral part of the global supply chains.

