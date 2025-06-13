June 13, 2025 6:17 PM हिंदी

Players in England wear black armbands, observe a minute's silence in memory of Ahmedabad plane crash victims

London, June 13 (IANS) India, Australia and South Africa cricket teams in various parts of England have worn black armbands and observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims who lost their lives in the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

On Thursday, more than 240 people were killed when an Air India plane bound towards the Gatwick Airport in London crashed just moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane crashed into the hostel of BJ Medical College located just outside the airport, with just one survivor found.

In Beckenham, the Indian team also observed a moment’s silence and would wear black armbands ahead of their intra-squad game starting on Friday afternoon. “The players and members of support staff involved in the intra-squad game in Beckenham are wearing black armbands.”

“A minute's silence was also observed today to pay homage to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, as a mark of respect for the lives lost and solidarity with the affected families,” said the BCCI on its ‘X’ account.

Meanwhile, as per broadcast visuals from day three of ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord’s, players of Australia and South Africa teams, along with the umpires and spectators in the stadium, also observed a gesture of solidarity for the victims and families affected by plane clash in Ahmedabad.

Both teams were wearing black armbands and observed a moment's silence out on the ground in fielding positions just before the first ball was bowled on day three’s play and ICC Hall of Fame inductee, former Australia opener Matthew Hayden, rang the iconic bell at Lord’s.

At the start of day three’s play, Australia had a lead of 218 runs after being 144/8 at the end of day two in the one-off title clash against South Africa.

--IANS

nr/bc

