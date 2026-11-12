Piyush Goyal to inaugurate 45th India International Trade Fair

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal is set to inaugurate the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), on Friday at Bharat Mandapam here, an official statement said on Thursday.

The event from November 14-27 will bring together more than 3,500 exhibitors from India and abroad across 17 halls, covering over 1,00,000 square metres of exhibition space. The first five days, from November 14-18, will be ‘Business Days’ reserved for B2B visitors, and the Fair will open to the general public from November 19-27.

It will witness participation from 32 states and Union Territories and 51 Central Ministries, Government Departments, PSUs and Public Sector Banks.

Bihar, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are the Partner States, while Assam, Delhi, Jharkhand and West Bengal are the Focus States. The participating States and UTs will showcase their regional products, local industries, traditional crafts, culture, tourism potential and development initiatives.

“International participation will include 11 countries, with pavilions featuring exhibitors from Thailand, Iran, Ghana, Nepal, Afghanistan, the UAE, Turkey, China, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, providing opportunities for international business engagement and trade linkages,” according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Jawed Ashraf, Chairman, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), said that ‘IITF 2026’ will celebrate India's progress, diversity and heritage, with a special focus on youth through around 600 startups at the Hall of Inspiration and district-level crafts, cuisine and culture at the ODOP Pavilion.

IITF 2026 will introduce new experiences for businesses and visitors alike. The Hall of Inspiration in Hall 14 will showcase around 600 Indian start-ups across deep-tech, agri-tech, drones, space, healthcare and edtech, providing young enterprises with visibility and opportunities to connect with wider markets.

The One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion will feature participation from 21 States and showcase signature crafts, cuisine, culture and products from districts across the country, highlighting local enterprise, traditional skills and the artisans behind them, the statement said.

Beyond its role as a major trade exhibition, IITF continues to strengthen market access for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), startups and small traders by providing opportunities to showcase products, connect with potential buyers and explore new markets.

--IANS

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