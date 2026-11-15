Piyush Goyal shares immense opportunities to deepen India-Egypt ties, hails diaspora’s role

Cairo/New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said he spoke about several opportunities to further strengthen India-Egypt cooperation and how our diaspora can play an important role in bringing the two countries closer.

During his Egypt visit, the minister interacted with members of the Indian diaspora at an event organised by the Indian Community Association.

“India and Egypt share deep historical connections and common traditions. It is heartening to see how much Egypt values the Indian community and the meaningful contributions they are making to their ‘Karmabhoomi’. This is what makes our diaspora so special. They carry India's values with them and make a difference wherever they go,” the minister told the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal highlighted the strength of India–Egypt relations, noting that bilateral trade of around $6.5 billion represents only the beginning of the partnership between the two ancient civilisations.

Describing the Indian community as a living bridge between the two countries, he underscored the contribution of nearly 70 Indian companies operating in Egypt, with investments exceeding $5 billion and generating direct and indirect employment for Egyptians.

Goyal also interacted with members of the Bohra community in Cairo and appreciated their role in fostering closer people-to-people ties and strengthening India-Egypt economic relations through their vibrant entrepreneurial presence.

“India-Egypt ties are truly special, built and nurtured by generations of people. Our shared history and strong people-to-people connect offer immense opportunities to deepen this friendship further,” said the Commerce Minister.

He also had a productive meeting with Ahmed ElSewedy, President and CEO of ElSewedy Electric, and discussed strategies to strengthen collaboration across several key sectors, including electrical equipment, smart meters and data centres.

“As India enters a significant growth trajectory, our expansive market presents substantial opportunities for global enterprises to invest, innovate, and expand in partnership with us,” said Goyal.

On Saturday, Goyal arrived in Egypt for his two-day official visit to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties. Upon landing in Cairo, the minister visited the Heliopolis War Cemetery, where the minister paid homage to Indian soldiers who lost their lives during the World Wars.

"Thousands of miles from India, a piece of our history rests in Cairo. At the Heliopolis War Cemetery, I paid homage to our brave soldiers from across India, who gave their lives during the World Wars for humanity and freedom," Goyal said.

"A truly poignant moment, at a memorial so thoughtfully conceived and beautifully maintained. May their sacrifice inspire generations to cherish and protect freedom & democracy," he wrote on X.

India's major exports to Egypt include meat and poultry products, petroleum products, organic chemicals, cotton and machinery, while its major imports include crude petroleum, fertilisers, cotton, and mineral products.

—IANS

na/