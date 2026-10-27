Piyush Goyal invites Dutch firms to join India’s chip ecosystem, explore manufacturing capabilities

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said that he shared India's growth story, reform momentum, and the opportunities for Dutch companies to invest, co-manufacture and co-innovate in India.

The minister engaged with chief experience officers (CXOs) and business leaders from the Netherlands at a Business Leaders’ Roundtable.

He met Stefan Tilger, Interim CEO of Nexperia, to discuss opportunities for greater collaboration in the semiconductor sector.

“India’s growing electronics manufacturing capabilities and expanding technology ecosystem offer significant potential to strengthen partnerships and build resilient semiconductor supply chains,” Goyal said in a post on X.

In his meeting with Juvencio Maeztu, CEO and President of Ingka Group (IKEA), Goyal discussed opportunities offered by “our growing consumer market and how IKEA can leverage India's manufacturing capabilities to strengthen its global sourcing network”.

The minister also explored avenues for the Group to expand its presence and further deepen investments in India.

He met Occo Roelofsen, Founder and CEO of Power2X, and exchanged views on strengthening India-Netherlands collaboration in green hydrogen, renewable energy and emerging technologies, unlocking opportunities for mutual growth and advancing our shared clean energy ambitions.

In his meeting with Wayne Allan, Executive Vice President and Member of the Board of Management, ASML, the minister discussed opportunities to deepen ASML's engagement with India as “we build a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem”.

“With a strong policy push in India, growing investments, and an expanding talent pool, we explored avenues for collaboration in cutting-edge semiconductor technologies, innovation, and skilling to strengthen India's position in the global chip value chain,” said Goyal.

He also addressed the India-Netherlands Business Forum alongside Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, Minister of Foreign Trade & Development Cooperation of the Netherlands.

“Highlighted the immense potential for our economies to grow together by building on our complementary strengths. From semiconductors and green hydrogen to maritime cooperation, water management and resilient infrastructure, there is a vast scope for meaningful collaboration. India's scale, talent and dynamism, combined with Dutch expertise and innovation, offer a strong foundation for deepening our economic partnership,” Goyal highlighted.

He urged Dutch businesses and investors to explore the opportunities India offers and translate “our shared ambitions into growth and prosperity for both nations”.

—IANS

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