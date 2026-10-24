Piyush Goyal interacts with Indian researchers, students in Berlin, assures support for innovation

Berlin, Oct 24 (IANS) Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, interacted with Indian science and technology researchers and students in Berlin, Germany, discussing ways to strengthen support for Indian talent abroad and encouraging them to contribute to the country’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Sharing details of the interaction in a post on X, Goyal said he heard the participants’ views on strengthening the support ecosystem for Indians pursuing research and academic opportunities overseas. He also assured them of the government’s support in providing greater visibility to their work in innovation and startups.

“Excellent interaction with Indian Science and Technology researchers and students in Berlin,” Goyal wrote.

He said he had urged the researchers and students to continue contributing in their respective fields to the Viksit Bharat vision. The minister also assured them that efforts would be made to provide a platform for their innovations and startup initiatives at important trade fairs and exhibitions.

“Assured them of full support to ensure that their efforts in the field of innovation and startups get a platform at important trade fairs and exhibitions and that the India story is strongly showcased,” he said.

The interaction highlighted the importance of connecting Indian researchers, students and innovators abroad with opportunities to promote their work internationally and contribute to India’s growing innovation ecosystem.

Earlier, Goyal held a meeting with Levin Holle, Economic and Financial Policy Advisor to the Federal Chancellor of Germany and Germany’s G7 and G20 Sherpa, in Berlin.

In a separate post on X, the minister said the discussions focused on advancing the India–Germany economic partnership and expanding cooperation on shared global economic priorities and multilateral platforms.

Earlier on Friday, India and Germany discussed opportunities to strengthen industrial collaboration and the potential of the proposed India–European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to expand bilateral trade and investment, Goyal said.

The minister held a series of high-level engagements in Berlin aimed at advancing cooperation in trade, investment, technology and industry. The discussions form part of ongoing efforts to deepen the India–Germany Strategic Partnership.

His engagements included a bilateral meeting with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche, the inauguration of the India Centre at the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP), an India–Germany Business Roundtable and participation in the Berlin Global Dialogue.

Goyal and German Federal Minister Reiche jointly inaugurated the DGAP’s India Centre in Berlin, an initiative intended to promote policy research and dialogue on India–Germany relations.

--IANS

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